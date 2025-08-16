EDI Provider Infocon Systems Expands Capabilities to Seamlessly Support Global Suppliers

Louisville, KY, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Infocon Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based EDI solutions, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its global supplier support, offering businesses a seamless way to connect, communicate, and trade with partners across borders.

As supply chains become increasingly global, organizations face challenges in maintaining compliance, communication, and efficiency across multiple trading regions. Infocon Systems addresses these challenges with scalable, fully managed EDI solutions that support suppliers worldwide—regardless of location, language, or document standard.

“Whether it’s a small supplier in Southeast Asia or a large manufacturer in Europe, our platform ensures that EDI data flows smoothly, securely, and in full compliance with trading partner requirements,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Infocon Systems. “We remove the complexity of global B2B communication so our clients can focus on growing their business.”

Infocon Systems supports all major international EDI standards, including EDIFACT, TRADACOMS, and ANSI X12, and provides translation, mapping, and integration services tailored to global workflows. With real-time visibility, multilingual support, and 24/7 customer service, Infocon empowers companies to onboard global suppliers faster and more reliably.

Businesses using Infocon Systems benefit from:

End-to-end integration with major ERP systems

Localized compliance for international regions

Rapid onboarding of global trading partners

Full-service mapping, testing, and monitoring

With decades of experience in EDI and a focus on customer-first solutions, Infocon Systems continues to be the trusted partner for companies managing complex, international supply chains.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems delivers cloud-based, fully managed EDI solutions for businesses of all sizes. From retail and logistics to manufacturing and healthcare, Infocon provides scalable, reliable, and cost-effective EDI integrations customized to each client’s needs.

