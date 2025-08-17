Vestcodes Launches EMS — Fully Customizable, Enterprise-Grade Educational Management System From Muzaffarpur For The World

Muzaffarpur, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Vestcodes, a pioneering technology solutions company based in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has officially launched EMS (Educational Management System) — a fully customizable, enterprise-grade platform designed to streamline school management locally and globally.

EMS empowers schools with tools for student and parent management, attendance tracking, grading, fee management, inventory, and real-time communication. Its scalable architecture ensures that schools of all sizes — from small private institutions in Muzaffarpur to large multi-campus networks worldwide — can benefit from a fully integrated system.

Key Features of EMS:

Fully Customizable Modules for unique school workflows

for unique school workflows Real-Time Dashboards & Analytics for informed decision-making

for informed decision-making Role-Based Access Control for secure and compliant operations

for secure and compliant operations Integrated Parent-Teacher Communication for seamless engagement

for seamless engagement Comprehensive Inventory & Fee Management for smooth operations

EMS represents a new era of digital transformation for schools, giving administrators, teachers, parents, and students a centralized, efficient, and reliable system.

About Vestcodes

Vestcodes, headquartered in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, develops enterprise-grade software solutions for businesses and institutions. By combining innovation, flexibility, and scalability, Vestcodes builds platforms that optimize operations, improve outcomes, and drive growth — locally and globally.

Media Contact:

Ayush Kumar

contact@vestcodes.co

https://vestcodes.co/

https://ems.vestcodes.co/