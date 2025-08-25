Clay TechSystems Partners with ServiceNow to Help Businesses Work Better and Faster

New Delhi, India, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Clay TechSystems is a global leader in digital workflow solutions and a fast-growing company that provides enterprise software solutions. They have announced a new partnership with ServiceNow. This partnership will enable Clay TechSystems and ServiceNow to jointly offer services to businesses seeking to enhance their operations, streamline processes, and prepare for the future.

Clay TechSystems & ServiceNow are taking a step ahead together with their advanced technology, years of expertise, and vast outreach to provide amazing technical services. This includes:

IT Service Management (ITSM)

HR Service Delivery (HRSD)

Customer and Employee Experience Workflows





Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)



“We’re truly excited to partner with ServiceNow,” said Gaurav Dhawan, Managing Director at Clay TechSystems. “This partnership will help us bring automation and smart workflows to our clients. Using ServiceNow, we can help businesses move faster, work more smoothly, and stay strong in today’s fast-changing digital world.”

This partnership also shows Clay TechSystems & ServiceNow’s united vision of building useful solutions that reduce complexity and make work easier for enterprises. By combining ServiceNow’s powerful platform with Clay’s experience in setting up and running systems, clients will get the best of both technology and service.

About Clay TechSystems

Clay TechSystems is a global technology company that has been helping businesses build digital systems and automation tools for more than 10 years. Based in India, Clay TechSystems has deep experience in IT consulting, digital transformation, and enterprise software across many industries. The company is successfully delivering customer solutions to drive efficiency, scalability, and growth with the aim of innovation.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a global company that helps organisations enhance their operational efficiency. Its single, cloud-based AI platform helps organizations automate key functions and connect all their work. It provides digital workflows that help work happen more easily and quickly for employees and businesses.