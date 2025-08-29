Network Engineering Services Market Growth Driven by Digital Transformation

The global network engineering services market size was valued at USD 44.09 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 76.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising need for business digitalization and the increasing penetration of the internet worldwide.

Computer and telecom networks play a vital role in enabling businesses to rapidly adopt innovative business models. As connectivity and network performance underpin digital transformation, network engineering service providers deliver both professional and managed solutions to help enterprises design, deploy, and monitor robust network systems.

With networks becoming more complex and continuously evolving, businesses are increasingly adopting network engineering services to support virtualization and automation, ensuring agility and adaptability. The adoption of technologies such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is reshaping network deployment and management strategies. According to 2023 research by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP’s HPE Aruba Networking, 44% of 2,100 surveyed IT leaders identified networks as a key enabler of digital transformation.

The adoption of network engineering services is growing significantly across North America, where major industry players such as Juniper Networks, Inc.; Advance Digital Systems, Inc.; Aviat Networks, Inc.; and others are based. As per the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in 2021, approximately 312.8 million people in the U.S. had internet access, accounting for a 92% penetration rate. The market remains fragmented, with both established firms and smaller companies competing for market share.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Performance: North America held the largest share of over 31.0% in 2022.

Fastest Growth: Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Connection Type: The wired segment dominated with more than 57.0% revenue share in 2022.

Organization Size: Large enterprises accounted for over 67.0% share in 2022 and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2030.

End-Use: Communication Service Providers (CSPs) dominated with over 65.0% market share in 2022 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% through the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 44.09 Billion

2030 Market Size: USD 76.98 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 7.5%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The industry is highly fragmented, with a mix of global and regional players adopting strategies like partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence. For example, in June 2022, Cyient acquired Celfinet, a Portugal-based wireless engineering services provider, for USD 43.9 million. This acquisition aimed to enhance Cyient’s ability to support enterprises and CSPs in large-scale network deployments.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

SINCERA TECHNOLOGIES

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Datavision, Inc.

Cyient

HCL Technologies Limited

Accenture

Infosys Limited

Advance Digital Systems, Inc.

Movate

Hughes Systique Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Aviat Networks, Inc.

Conclusion

The global network engineering services market is witnessing sustained growth, driven by digital transformation initiatives, internet penetration, and the adoption of next-generation networking technologies. With increasing demand from enterprises and CSPs to modernize and optimize their network infrastructure, service providers are expected to play a critical role in shaping the digital economy. Regional markets such as North America and Asia Pacific will remain at the forefront, while continued innovation and strategic collaborations will fuel competitiveness across the industry.

