Network Function Virtualization Market Growth Driven by 5G Deployment

The global network functions virtualization (NFV) market size was valued at USD 19.95 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 167.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for efficient and cost-effective network management systems, the rising adoption of telecom equipment and services across commercial and data center applications, the rapid pace of network automation and virtualization adoption, as well as the expansion of server virtualization, cloud services, and data center consolidation.

As networks continue to grow in complexity, the rising demand for cloud-based services, IoT deployments, security agility, and cloud migration is fueling the adoption of network virtualization and automation. The growing requirement for advanced network management systems also acts as a significant catalyst. However, the market faces challenges such as heightened network security risks in NFV and economic disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFV addresses critical issues such as high capital investment, costly support and maintenance, and end-of-life concerns for hardware networking devices by leveraging off-the-shelf IT infrastructure. By consolidating multiple network devices into high-capacity, industry-standard servers, switches, and storage systems, virtualization enables efficient deployment across data centers, network nodes, and end-user facilities.

Technological innovation is a defining characteristic of this market. Advancements such as SD-WAN and virtualization represent some of the most notable developments in the telecom industry. Large-scale investments in infrastructure modernization, coupled with the integration of automation technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI), are significantly driving NFV adoption, particularly in the U.S.

Several organizations are actively working on establishing standards and best practices for NFV, including the Broadband Forum Member, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, and the International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Standardization Sector, among others.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 31.2% in 2021.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By organization size, large enterprises dominated in 2021, contributing 61.3% of the revenue share, and are expected to maintain significant growth.

By application, the virtual appliance segment led in 2021 with 56.9% of the revenue share and is projected to see substantial growth.

By end-user, service providers held the largest share of 46.4% in 2021 and are forecasted to expand further.

Order a free sample PDF of the Network Function Virtualization Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 19.95 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 167.03 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 26.9%

North America: Largest market in 2021

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading manufacturers are focusing on strategic product developments to strengthen NFV capabilities. For instance, in November 2019, VMware expanded its partnership with Nokia to enable large-scale multi-cloud operations. This collaboration aims to enhance investment, research and development, and the creation of integrated solutions.

Prominent players in the global NFV market include:

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson AB

6Wind SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Amdocs Inc.

Nokia Solutions and Network

CIMI Corporation

Connectem Inc.

Intel Corporation

ConteXtream Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Open Wave Mobility Inc.

NEC Inc.

Opera Software

HP

Oracle Corporation

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The network functions virtualization market is witnessing remarkable expansion, fueled by digital transformation, rapid cloud adoption, and increasing automation demands across industries. Despite challenges such as security concerns and pandemic-driven economic instability, the long-term outlook remains highly promising. With ongoing technological innovations, standardization efforts, and strong participation from global players, NFV is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of telecom and IT infrastructure worldwide.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com