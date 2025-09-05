Energy-efficient Industrial Cooling Systems Market: Innovations Driving Sustainability

The global energy-efficient industrial cooling systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 11,608.1 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is driven by a growing emphasis on sustainability and cost optimization across energy-intensive sectors.

As industries face increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with environmental regulations, the demand for cooling systems that minimize energy consumption without compromising performance has surged. This shift is particularly evident in data centers, manufacturing, and petrochemical processing sectors, where thermal management is critical to operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Technological advancements have further accelerated market growth. Integrating smart cooling systems equipped with IoT sensors and AI-based energy management platforms enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, thereby enhancing system reliability and reducing operational costs. These innovations are improving energy efficiency and aligning with broader corporate sustainability goals and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) frameworks, which are increasingly influencing investment and procurement decisions.

Government incentives and green building certifications are also pivotal in encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient cooling technologies. Many industrial players are retrofitting existing infrastructure with high-efficiency systems to qualify for tax benefits and meet evolving regulatory standards. Additionally, the proliferation of heat-intensive equipment in modern industrial setups has heightened the need for advanced cooling solutions to maintain optimal operating conditions while conserving energy.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By cooling capacity segment, the 100-500 kW segment dominated the market with a market share of over 34% in 2024.

By industry segment, the data centers segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By deployment segment, the new installations segment held the largest market share in 2024.

North America energy-efficient industrial cooling systems industry held a significant global market share of over 30% in 2024.

The U.S. energy-efficient industrial cooling systems industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% from 2025 to 2030.

In April 2025, Alfa Laval unveiled the TS25 semi-welded heat exchanger, designed to enhance energy efficiency across clean energy and heavy process industries.

List of Key Players in the Energy-efficient Industrial Market

Johnson Controls.

ABB

ALFA LAVAL

Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.

Carrier.

Schneider Electric

Danfoss A/S

SPX Cooling Tech, LLC

Trane Technologies plc

Rittal Pvt. Ltd.

