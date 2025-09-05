Automotive Fasteners Market 2033: Innovations from Industry Leaders

Automotive Fasteners Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive fasteners market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.73 billion by 2033 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary driver is the steady increase in global vehicle production, particularly in emerging markets, where rising income levels and urbanization are fueling demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. As manufacturers scale up production, reliable, high-performance fastening solutions become critical to ensure structural integrity, safety, and durability across various vehicle platforms.

Another significant contributor to market expansion is the industry’s shift toward light weighting and material innovation. Automakers are increasingly adopting lightweight materials such as aluminum and composites in response to stringent fuel efficiency and emission regulations. This transition necessitates specialized fasteners to maintain strength while reducing overall vehicle weight. Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), in particular, are accelerating this trend, as their design requirements call for advanced fastening systems that support battery integration and modular architecture.

The rise of electric mobility and autonomous driving technologies is also reshaping fastener demand. EV platforms often require fewer but more complex fasteners, while autonomous vehicles introduce new sensor mounting, connectivity, and vibration resistance requirements. This has led to growing interest in customized smart fasteners offering real-time monitoring capabilities and predictive maintenance features. The aging global vehicle fleet also supports a robust aftermarket segment, where replacement fasteners are essential for maintenance and repair, further sustaining market momentum.

The market players are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in March 2025, Fontana Gruppo acquired a 60% stake in Right Tight Fasteners (RTF) for around USD 120.5 million (INR 1,000 crore), merging it with BG Fastening to form a unified Indian entity. The deal enhances Fontana’s presence in Asia and supports RTF’s global expansion and capacity growth plans.

Order a free sample PDF of the Automotive Fasteners Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product type, the threaded fasteners segment accounted for the largest share of 67.1% in 2024.

By material, the metal segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By application, the powertrain & chassis segment dominated the market in 2024.

By vehicle type, the EV & lightweight vehicles segment is expected to register a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2033, owing to the rising adoption of electric powertrains.

The Asia Pacific automotive fasteners market accounted for a 38.6% share of the overall market in 2024.

The China automotive fasteners market held a substantial revenue share in 2024.

Automotive Fasteners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive fasteners market based on product type, material, application, vehicle type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033)

Threaded Fasteners Non-threaded Fasteners

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) Metal Plastic/Composite Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) Powertrain & Chassis Body & Trim Electrical & Fluid Connectors

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) ICE & Commercial Vehicles EV & Lightweight Vehicles

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2033) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) South Africa



List of Key Players in the Automotive Fasteners Market

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Würth Group

ARaymond Network (ARaymond)

Norma Group SE

Bulten AB

KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG

LISI Automotive (LISI Group)

Bossard Holding AG (Bossard Group)

Sundram Fasteners Limited

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.