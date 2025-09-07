Fox-Taxi Launches New Features in Uber Clone App

Rajkot, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Fox-Taxi, a leading Uber Clone App, has launched a comprehensive set of new features designed to revolutionize the on-demand ride experience. This update aims to deliver enhanced convenience, efficiency, and seamless management across the platform, making Fox-Taxi a robust and scalable solution for modern taxi services.

The latest features of our Uber Clone App provide a complete solution for riders, drivers, and administrators, allowing businesses to streamline operations while offering a superior user experience. By focusing on real-time tracking, optimized communication, and smarter management tools, Fox-Taxi ensures that every interaction within the platform is smooth, transparent, and reliable.

Enhanced User App Features

The Fox-Taxi user app now includes a variety of tools to make ride booking easier and more transparent:

Estimate Time of Arrival (ETA): Riders can track the exact arrival time of drivers in real-time, ensuring timely pickups and reducing uncertainty.

Fare Calculation: The app generates accurate fare estimates that include ride charges, taxes, and waiting fees, allowing users to plan trips effectively.

In-App Live Chat: Users can communicate directly with drivers for any ride-related queries, enhancing coordination and convenience.

Multiple Payment Options: Riders can pay securely using cash, card, PayPal, or an in-app wallet, providing flexibility and convenience.

Ride History: Access complete records of past and ongoing rides, including pickup and drop-off locations, fare details, and route information.

Review & Rating: Users can provide feedback on drivers to help maintain high service quality and reliability.



Advanced Driver App Features



The driver app has also been upgraded with essential tools to enhance efficiency and earnings:

Social Login: Drivers can sign up or log in easily via Facebook, Google, or Email.

Ride Requests: Receive ride requests instantly once approved, ensuring maximum utilization of time.

Map Navigation: GPS-enabled navigation helps drivers find the shortest and fastest routes to riders.

Ride Status Toggle: Drivers can activate or pause ride requests, providing flexibility and control over availability.

Earning History: Track total income from completed and canceled rides for better financial planning.

Call to User: Directly contact riders to confirm pickup locations and reduce delays.



Powerful Super Admin Web Features



Administrators can now manage the platform more efficiently with enhanced web tools:

Dashboard & Analytics: Monitor ride statistics, revenue details, and site performance in real-time.

Document Management: Manage driver documents like ID, license, and vehicle insurance.

Service Types & Fleet Management: Add vehicles, configure pricing, and manage availability seamlessly.

Driver & User Tracking: Track live locations of all drivers and riders to optimize operations.

Promo Codes & Payment Settings: Configure promotions, commissions, taxes, and payment methods.

Completed Rides & Reports: Access detailed ride reports, including route, fare, and earnings information.



With these updates, Fox-Taxi strengthens its position as a complete Uber Clone App solution, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently while providing a seamless, transparent, and reliable ride experience. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, Fox-Taxi is setting new standards in the on-demand taxi service industry.