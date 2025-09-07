Motorhome Hire On The Rise: Sunshine Coast Travellers Hit The Road In Style

Marcoola, QLD, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Road trips are surging in popularity across Queensland. For Aussie Bargain Car Rentals, this also marked a rise in demand for motorhome hire at Sunshine Coast Airport—driven by both local families and interstate holidaymakers keen to explore the coast with freedom and flexibility. The company, based just minutes from the airport, is expanding its motorhome and campervan hire options at Sunshine Coast Airport to meet the growing interest.

While overseas travel remains unpredictable, Queenslanders are rediscovering the joy of hitting the road. According to Aussie Bargain Car Rentals, more travellers are now choosing holiday car rental options that allow them to travel at their own pace, particularly through the scenic Hinterland, Fraser Coast, and beyond. The rise in family car rentals at Sunshine Coast Airport is also playing a role, with demand for larger, self-contained vehicles increasing in 2024.

“We’ve seen motorhome and campervan hires almost triple over the past 12 months,” said Ken Holdaway, owner of Aussie Bargain Car Rentals. “People want more than just a set of wheels—they want freedom, comfort, and the ability to create their own adventure. Our fleet caters to this perfectly, from fully equipped campervans to larger RVs, all conveniently picked up right here near the airport.”

With 20 years of service in the region, Aussie Bargain Car Rentals has built a reputation for affordable and reliable car rental solutions right at the Sunshine Coast Airport. The company’s growing vehicle range includes sedans, SUVs, 4WDs, and motorhomes. Its proximity to the terminal makes it a popular choice among travellers looking for quick and seamless pick-up options whether for short coastal stays or extended road journeys.

Travellers can explore current availability and learn more about vehicle options by visiting the Aussie Bargain Car Rentals website. Early booking is strongly recommended for school holidays and peak travel periods.

About Aussie Bargain Car Rentals

Founded in 2005, Aussie Bargain Car Rentals is a locally owned and operated car rental company located near Sunshine Coast Airport in Marcoola, QLD. The business offers a wide range of vehicle hire options, including bargain car rentals, family car rentals, SUV rentals, and motorhome hire. With a focus on great value, personal service, and flexible solutions, the company continues to serve both local and international travellers seeking convenience and comfort.

Media Contact:

Ken Holdaway

Owner

Aussie Bargain Car Rentals

8 Cessna Street,

Marcoola, Queensland 4564, Australia

(07) 5450 5090

sunshineairport@aussiebargain.com.au

https://www.aussiebargain.com.au/