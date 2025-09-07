From India to the World: XL Enterprises Highlights 34 Years of Craft at Sourcing at Magic

Las Vegas, USA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Marking 34 years of excellence in leather manufacturing, XL Enterprises Limited proudly showcased its signature collections at Sourcing at Magic, Las Vegas 2025. Established in Kolkata, India, the company has grown into a global name in premium leather goods, supplying to leading retailers, brands, and fashion houses worldwide.

At the event, XL Enterprises Limited presented its timeless collections of handbags, shoes, wallets, belts, and accessories, each representing a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design innovation. Sourcing at Magic provided the perfect stage to highlight how XL Enterprises Limited has evolved over the years while staying true to its roots in quality and integrity.

“From humble beginnings in 1991 to becoming a trusted global supplier, our journey has been about creating leather products that combine heritage with innovation,” said a company representative. “Showcasing at Sourcing at Magic is an opportunity to celebrate our past while looking forward to future collaborations.”

The company emphasised its long-standing partnerships with European and American buyers, its certified compliance standards, and its ability to deliver customized bulk orders with efficiency. Visitors to the booth experienced first-hand the depth of XL Enterprises Limited’s craftsmanship and the versatility of its leather solutions tailored for modern retail needs.

By connecting India’s artisanal skills with international business networks, XL Enterprises Limited reaffirmed its role as a leader in the global leather industry.