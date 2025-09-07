cmercury Unveils “aime” – An AI Agent Redefining Email Marketing Assistance

KOCHI, INDIA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — cmercury, the global email marketing SaaS platform, today announced the launch of “aime”, its AI-powered virtual assistant designed to make email marketing simpler, smarter, and more accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Unlike traditional help bots that only provide pre-set responses, aime is built to act as a true companion for marketers. It guides users in navigating the cmercury platform, offers real-time answers from product documentation, and provides expert insights on general email marketing best practices.

“Email marketing often feels overwhelming for many businesses not because of lack of tools, but because of lack of guidance,” said Jacob M George, Founder of cmercury. “aime bridges that gap by combining platform intelligence with marketing know-how, giving users both clarity and confidence.”

What aime Can Do for Marketers:

Platform Guidance: Navigate features and workflows step-by-step inside cmercury.

Navigate features and workflows step-by-step inside cmercury. Instant Support: Get quick answers to product-related queries directly from the help center knowledge base.

Get quick answers to product-related queries directly from the help center knowledge base. Email Marketing Insights: Ask general questions about email campaigns, deliverability, or strategy, and receive best-practice guidance instantly.

By bringing intelligent assistance into the platform, aime reduces learning curves, cuts down on support delays, and empowers marketers to focus on creativity and results rather than troubleshooting.

The launch of aime reinforces cmercury’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade email marketing performance without the complexity, ensuring that even small and medium businesses can access the kind of support and expertise typically reserved for large enterprises.

For more details, visit: www.cmercury.com