ITWA 2025: Connecting Global Opportunities for Automotive, Electronics, Display & New Materials Industries – From Shenzhen’s Industrial Hub

Shenzhen, China, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — The ITWA Industrial Tech World Asia 2025 (ITWA 2025) will make its grand debut with a refreshed brand identity at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an) from October 28-30.

This landmark event, hosted by RX Greater China and its local partners, featuring eight co-located industrial exhibitions, is set to gather 3,500 exhibitors and 165,000 attendees from around the world, focusing on four key advanced manufacturing sectors: automotive, electronics, display technologies, and new materials.

Industrial Tech World Asia (ITWA 2025) Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

Leveraging China’s visa-free policy for 158 countries, the show aims to bridge global businesses with the innovation powerhouse of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. With 160,000 sq.m. of exhibition space and over 80 professional forums, it centers on “new productive forces” to drive cross-border industrial collaboration and innovation.

A Unified Ecosystem of Eight Key Shows

ITWA 2025 integrates eight complementary exhibitions to break down industry silos and create a seamless mega platform for cross-industry synergy:

Showcasing Industrial Strength

Building on the success of last November’s event, which drew 3,500 exhibitors, 151,383 professionals, and 3,170 international buyers from 91 countries, ITWA 2025 will feature:

EV Tech: Highlights include smart driving, connected cabins, and low-altitude mobility solutions, with interactive test zones. Exhibitors like Neolix, Auto city, Rino ai, Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, Appotronics and Genvict will showcase cutting-edge EV and IoT innovations.

Electronics Manufacturing: A new “Flexible Production & Intelligent Conveyance Zone” and “Embodied Intelligent Robot Core Components Zone” will feature Yamaha, Omron, Hanwha Group, FUJIFILM, Kurtz and Keyence.

In July 2025, RX China and CMVU forged a strategic partnership whereby VisionChina 2025 will form part of ITWA and feature an Innovation Zone alongside four core application areas. Global leaders including Keyence, Luster, Daheng, I-TEK, HuaRay, Basler, Baumer, Nikon, SmartMore will showcase AGVs, collaborative robots, and automation solutions.

Display Technologies: Focused on PLP packaging, OLED, and automotive displays, with exhibitors including BOE, TCL, CVTE, iFLYTEK, Truly Opto and China Southern Glass.

Advanced Materials: Four dedicated zones for adhesives, smart die-cutting, and high-performance materials, featuring 3M, Shuangxing, Youyi Group, Xiangyu Film and Shaanxi Beiren, plus a first-ever “Factory Direct Purchase Festival” for cost-efficient sourcing.

Global Collaboration & Forums

“Country Days” will connect buyers from Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East, with delegations from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and India. A new Hong Kong Pavilion, in partnership with APCVIA and HKPC, will link Hong Kong’s automotive sector to APAC partners.

Over 80 forums will address trends like Industry 4.0 and ESG, including the AWC Intelligent Vehicle Conference and Global E-Paper Technology Summit.

Pre-register to Access 8 Co-located Events

Pre-registration grants free access to all eight shows, priority forum seats.

Visitor Registration: https://ali2.infosalons.com.cn/reg/NEPCON25FORM/web/MEGASHOW25VST/#/login?lang=zh-CN

For more information, registration details, or to schedule interviews, visit: https://www.rxglobal.com.cn/zh-cn/megaen.html