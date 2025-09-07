39th Pharmacovigilance India 2025

Mumbai, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Virtue Insight is proud to announce 39th Pharmacovigilance 2025, 19th – 20th November 2025, Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Mumbai, India.

Sponsor / Delegate Registration E-mail – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or M: +91 9361957193

SPONSORS:

Conference Sponsor & Exhibition Stall – Should you wish to Sponsor, or purchase a Exhibition Stall (Booth) or a paid Speaker Slot, you can simply email your interest and queries

DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

Exclusive Offer — 3 Delegates for the Price of 2! (For the first 50 bookings only)

Super Early Bird Price (Valid until 26th Sep) – INR 16,000 + GST per delegate

Early Bird Price (Valid from 27th Sep – 31st Oct ) – INR 18,000 + GST per delegate

Standard Price (Valid from 1st Nov) – INR 21,000 + GST per delegate

KEY SPEAKERS:

SOMNATH BASU, Team Leader Reviewers of Drugs, National Regulatory Authority for Drugs (NRA India)
MAYUR PARMAR, Drugs Inspector (Deputy Collector, Gujarat Government), FDA
KHAUDEJA BANO, Vice President Combination Product Quality, Amgen (USA)
RAJ K BHOGAL, Sr. Director, R&D Business Strategy & Operations, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (UK)
PRASAD DESHMUKH, Vice President & Head Pharmacovigilance, Cipla
PRATIK SHAH, Vice President Medical Affairs, Bharat Serums and Vaccines
VIPIN SETHI, VP International Business, Head Global PV Function, Cadila
RAHUL GUPTA, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, USV
MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma & Healthcare, Nishith Desai Associates
GEETA SHANBHAG, VP – PV & Medico-Regulatory Affairs, Ipca Laboratories
SANTOSH TAUR, Director Medical Affairs, Ex-Chair, RWE Council, ISCR, Pfizer
VAIBHAV SALVI, Director & Head – Clinical Study Unit, India & South East Asia, Sanofi
PRABHAT SINHA, Director Government & Public Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim
RISHI JAIN, Country Medical Head, Novartis
SHIRAZ KANDAWALLA, Associate Director, Ferring Pharmaceuticals
SAKSHI SHRIVASTAVA DESAI, Associate Director International PV Strategy Realization, Johnson & Johnson
MUKESH GORI, Associate Director -ESP Management CMO & PS, Novartis
INDU NAMBIAR, Pharmacovigilance Lead & Country Safety Head, Sanofi
SOURABH FULMALI, Global Medical Director – Respiratory, GSK
ROHINI PANDEY, Regional PV Head- SEA, Abbott
HARSHAD MALVE, Medical Head – Self-Care & Operations, Kenvue
JYOTSNA PATWARDHAN, Cluster Head Clinical/PV QA at Africa, Middle East, Turkey & India, Novartis
DHWANI DHOLAKIA, Division Head – Information Technology, Otsuka Pharmaceutical
JAMAL BAIG, Multi Country Safety Head, Sanofi
RENUKA NEOGI, Head & Deputy GM – Global Clinical Quality Management, Sun Pharma
SADANAND KULKARNI, Head- Medical, Regulatory, Vigilance & Quality, Fresenius Kabi
JEROZE DALAL, Head of Clinical Operations, Governance & Risk Management, GSK
MAYUR MAYBHATE, Head Medical Affairs, Alkem Laboratories
KRUNAL DALAL, Head Medical Affairs, GSK
RAHUL SOMANI, Head- Global Pharmacovigilance, Alkem Laboratories
APARNA PRABHUNE, Assistant General Manager – Regulatory Affairs, Wockhardt
VYNIE ANN RAO, Drug Safety & Risk Management Manager, Lupin
SUCHITA MORE, Associate Director Medical Affairs, MSD
CHITRA BARGAJE, Sr.GM, Global Head PV, Drug Safety & Risk Management, Lupin
GIRISH SANE, GM & Head Pharmacovigilance, Bristol Laboratories
KAVITA LAMROR, Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation, Maxis Clinical Sciences
SHRADDHA BHANGE, Senior Medical Safety Lead, Sandoz
KHOKAN DEBNATH, Sr. GM – Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Operations, PV & QA, Wockhardt
BIJENDER MISHRA, Sr. GM & CISO, Alkem Laboratories
RASHMI HEGDE, Former Executive Vice President Medical Affairs, GSK
JOYDEEP SENGUPTA, Global Pharmacovigilance – Site Head, Sun Pharmaceuticals
MARTINA GOMES, Head, Reg Affairs – CH, South Asia, Bayer
ANUJA JAWALE, Associate Director – RA/PV Strategic Engagements & Vendor Management, Organon
MEERA NAGARIA, Senior Data Scientist, Johnson & Johnson (Boston, USA)
SOUVIK CHATTERJEE, Senior Global Auditor, Novartis
MUGDHA SHAH, PV Audit and Inspection Readiness Manager, Sanofi
JYOTI KASHID, Manager, Global Patient Safety Operations, Lundbeck (Singapore)
VANSHIKA BRIJWANI, Manager Country Development Quality (CDQ), Novartis
KUSHAL SARDA, GM & Head – Medical Affairs, Clinical Research & PV, Shalina Healthcare
CHAITANYA KULKARNI, GM Pharmacovigilance, Marksans Pharma
VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

Plus more joining soon

FOCUSED AREAS:

Market Trends – Critiques & Ways Forward
Challenges / Opportunities
Patient Safety / Patient Centricity
RMP
Quality
Safety & Signal Detection
Automation in PV
Regulatory
Impact of Technology AI, ML
Audits & Inspection
RWE / RWD
Outsourcing

WHO SHOULD ATTEND & WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CIOs, CEOs, CDOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors and Team Leaders from the following areas:

Pharmacovigilance Strategy, Drug Safety/Risk Management, Information and Clinical Data Management, Clinical Research, Research & Development, Product Safety/Assurance Assessment, Patient Safety & Outcomes Research & Data Analysis, Epidemiology project management, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Sales & Marketing, Biotech manufacturers

From the following:
Pharmaceutical organizations, Generic pharmaceutical companies, Contract research organizations, Patient recruitment companies

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.

