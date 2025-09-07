Publicist Shares Critical Insight for Authors: Stop Talking About the Book; Start Talking About Its Value

HOUSTON, Texas, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Too many authors make the same crucial mistake when promoting their books: they focus on what the book is about — the plot, the characters or the subject matter — without ever making clear why anyone should care, explains Trish Stevens, veteran book publicist and founder of Ascot Media Group, one of the top-ranked book PR firms in the country.

“Readers and media aren’t looking for a summary,” Stevens said. “They’re looking for the payoff — how this book will entertain, inform, inspire or impact them. That’s the hook that gets attention.”

Authors often slip into detailed explanations of their plots or topics when asked about their books, but from a publicity standpoint, that’s the wrong approach, according to Stevens. Journalists, podcasters and readers don’t need the entire storyline; they need the value proposition.

According to Stevens, the key to getting a book noticed is simple: spotlight the transformation, not the table of contents.

Ask yourself: What will readers gain from this book — escape, hope, inspiration, practical skills?

What will readers gain from this book — escape, hope, inspiration, practical skills? Translate features into benefits: Instead of “300 pages of recipes,” say “A month’s worth of stress-free dinners your family will actually eat.”

Instead of “300 pages of recipes,” say “A month’s worth of stress-free dinners your family will actually eat.” Keep it concise and compelling: From the back-cover blurb to a podcast pitch, lead with why it matters.

“Your book might be about a journey,” said Stevens. “But what sells it is the promise of the destination. When you shift your messaging from description to value, you give readers and media a reason to lean in.”

Experienced, reputable book publicists like Stevens can help authors navigate the nuances of marketing their books and standing out from a crowded field. Engaging with a publicist can begin as soon as a publication date is imminent, Stevens added, and continue for months — even years — after a book hits the marketplace (as long as the content isn’t tied to quickly outdated information like technology).

“A book publicist can help you keep your book in the public eye; they can communicate with the media and secure interviews and appearances for you; help keep your story in print and on the internet/social media; and they can help you reach new audiences,” she said.

The bottom line, Stevens emphasized, is that visibility is a long game. The authors who succeed are the ones who keep going.

“If they used a publicist during the first few months and got little to no results, they need to consider the possibility that the publicist just didn’t do a good enough job for them,” Stevens said. “Don’t let your dream die because someone failed to get you in the public eye.”

Lastly, Trish added, “There’s nothing more gratifying to me in this book world than seeing authors get so excited after their campaigns kick off and watching them on TV discussing their books. Many of these authors’ books failed in publicity years earlier. We reignite their dreams with those older books, and it is extremely rewarding.”

On more than one occasion, Stevens said she has heard authors describe their excitement as like being a kid again on Christmas morning — running downstairs, getting on their PCs to see just how many media hits have come in, along with Google Alerts. Many of these types of exciting testimonials can be found along with direct author contact information at https://ascotmedia.com/testimonials/.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t keep marketing your book,” Stevens added. “As long as you have a passion for it, there’s no reason you can’t continue to reach new readers and touch their lives, for years to come.”

About Ascot Media Group

For more than 18 years, Ascot Media Group has specialized in publicity campaigns for emerging and established authors alike, helping them achieve local, national and international exposure. Some now have movies, with others in the making. The company has been voted number one for book publicity multiple times throughout its history and has helped some authors reach the NY Times bestsellers list.

For more information, please visit https://ascotmedia.com/.

###

Q&As are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Joan Barrett

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Post Office Box 2394

Friendswood, TX 77549

news@ascotpr.com

www.ascotmedia.com