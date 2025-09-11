Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market Expands with Rising Sports Injuries

In 2024, the global orthopedic braces and supports market stood at USD 4,670.9 million, and is forecast to rise to USD 7,006.2 million by 2030, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the 2025–2030 period. This expansion is driven by ongoing technological innovation, rising rates of injuries related to sports and accidents, an aging population, and growing public awareness regarding preventive healthcare.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the global orthopedic braces and supports market, with a revenue share of 35.83%. The United States emerged as the dominant national market within the region.

Among product categories, braces and supports constituted the leading segment in 2024, capturing nearly 75% (specifically, 74.97%) of total revenue.

Regarding end-use, orthopedic clinics were the primary source of revenue during the same year.

Market Size & Forecast

Market value in 2024 was USD 4,670.9 million.

By 2030, the market is estimated to reach USD 7,006.2 million.

The projected CAGR from 2025 to 2030 is 7.3%.

Regionally, North America leads in overall size as of 2024, while Asia Pacific is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth rate through the forecast period.

These figures underscore ongoing developments in product innovation and distribution approaches aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Key Companies & Market-Share Insight

Leading companies in this industry are actively working to refine their offerings and strengthen their market presence. Notable company initiatives include the expansion of pediatric bracing divisions, targeted product launches, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships aimed at bolstering regional footprints and technical capabilities.

Key Companies:

The following organizations are recognized as the principal players in the orthopedic braces and supports landscape, collectively representing the most significant share of the market and shaping industry trends:

BREG, Inc.

Frank Stubbs Company Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Össur

Fillauer LLC

Ottobock

McDavid

Bauerfeind

Weber Orthopedic LP

DJO, LLC (Enovis)

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Conclusion

In summary, the orthopedic braces and supports industry is experiencing robust and sustained growth—from USD 4,670.9 million in 2024 to an anticipated USD 7,006.2 million by 2030—propelled by technological strides, demographic trends, and increasing demand tied to injury prevalence. Braces and supports dominate the product space, and orthopedic clinics remain critical channels. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific offers the most rapid expansion opportunity. Competition is shaped by a mix of established global players investing in R&D, acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance reach and innovation.

