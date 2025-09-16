Music Tourism Market Growth Driven by Celebrity and Artist Influence

The global music tourism market was valued at USD 96.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 267.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2025 to 2030. This strong growth is fueled by the increasing popularity of live music events, global artist tours, and destination-based festivals. High-profile tours—such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—and large-scale events like Coachella have significantly contributed to the sector’s rise.

In 2023, Europe experienced a notable surge in concert tourism, while 2024 saw heightened activity across Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. This global expansion indicates a growing consumer appetite for music-centric travel. In South Korea, for example, BTS alone contributed 0.3% to the nation’s GDP, underscoring the substantial economic impact of music tourism.

A key factor shaping the market is the growing demand for experiential travel. In 2024, 66% of concert package inquiries were from individuals aged 24 to 35, highlighting strong interest among younger demographics. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is projected to gross USD 2.2 billion from ticket sales in North America alone, while K-pop continues to draw millions of global fans to South Korea. Additionally, iconic events like Rock in Rio, along with strategic initiatives by hospitality brands such as Marriott International, have further embedded music into the travel experience.

The integration of music tourism and hospitality is deepening, as companies leverage major tours and festivals to boost brand engagement and customer loyalty. Marriott capitalized on Swift’s tour by expanding its Bonvoy loyalty program, offering members access to exclusive ticket raffles. High-end brands such as Auberge Resorts Collection, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, are curating luxury concert series featuring top-tier artists like Maren Morris and LeAnn Rimes. Likewise, Blackberry Farm Resort in Tennessee provides exclusive live performances, with tickets starting at USD 1,000, emphasizing the growing demand for premium, curated music experiences.

Key Market Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2024, holding a 38% share of global revenue.

The U.S. represented 75% of North America’s market share.

By event type, concerts accounted for around 51% of total revenue in 2024.

By age group, individuals aged 18–34 comprised approximately 64% of the market.

By booking channel, online travel agencies (OTAs) captured about 56% of total bookings in 2024.

Order a free sample PDF of the Music Tourism Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 96.78 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 267.85 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 18.8%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The music tourism market remains moderately fragmented, with a mix of globally renowned event organizers and regional players. Prominent companies include Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Tomorrowland, AEG Presents, Ticketmaster, and Royal Albert Hall, among others. Key players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, acquisitions, and event innovations to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Recent Developments:

February 2025: The Busan Concert Hall launched a new website to streamline ticket reservations, venue bookings, and music academy schedules. The platform supports mobile ticketing and enhances the visitor experience with responsive design for all devices.

August 2024: Brightline introduced “The Big Concert Sweepstakes”, giving fans a chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out Miami concert. The prize included two concert tickets, round-trip train rides on the themed “Tay-keover Sing-Along” train, and exclusive lounge access.

May 2024: Live Nation relaunched its annual Concert Week, offering USD 25 all-in tickets for over 5,000 shows across North America. The initiative, featuring artists like Janet Jackson and 21 Savage, aimed to make live music more accessible and boost the summer concert season.

Key Players:

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Tomorrowland

Lollapalooza

AEG Presents

Ticketmaster

Live Nation Entertainment

Explore Horizon Databook – the most expansive and comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

Music tourism is evolving into a powerful sector that combines entertainment, travel, and lifestyle. Driven by iconic tours, immersive experiences, and strong youth engagement, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Strategic partnerships between artists, hospitality brands, and event organizers are redefining the travel experience, making live music a central part of global tourism.