From Diagnosis to Recovery: A Patient Journey at Samitivej Hospital

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Thai Medicure, the official Bangladeshi partner of Samitivej Hospitals, is helping patients from Bangladesh receive advanced medical treatment in Thailand. This medical tourism company provides guidance and support at every step of the treatment journey, making medical travel smooth and worry-free for patients and their families.

Samitivej Hospitals, including Samitivej Children’s Hospital, is one of Thailand’s leading healthcare providers. The hospital delivers care in cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, fertility, and other specialties. With more than 400 certified doctors and Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, the hospital meets international standards for safety and quality.

A Bangladeshi patient living with blood cancer recently found new hope at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital in Bangkok. With guidance and support from Thai Medicure, the patient received advanced treatment and regular care. After months of therapy, the patient is now in remission and leading a healthy life again.

This recovery reflects the hospital’s medical excellence and the role of Thai medicine in standing beside the patient and family at every step, from the first consultation, travel planning, and hospital admission to follow-up care after treatment.

As the Samitivej Hospital Bangladesh Office, Thai Medicure helps patients arrange consultations, schedule hospital admissions, manage medical visas, provide telemedicine support, and organise travel. These services allow patients to concentrate on improving while Thai Medicure handles everything, from appointments to travel arrangements. The company also helps families travelling with patients, advising them to make their stay in Thailand safe and easy. Staff work closely with the hospital to keep patients informed and supported throughout treatment.

Fuad Hasan, CEO of Thai Medicure, said: “Our work with Samitivej Hospitals gives Bangladeshi patients access to excellent care in Thailand. We are with them at every step, from consultation to recovery, so they feel supported and confident.”

This partnership reflects Thai Medicure’s commitment to helping Bangladeshi patients reach trusted, international healthcare providers. By handling coordination and support, the company makes it easier for patients to get the care they need while reducing stress and uncertainty.

For more information about Thai Medicure’s services and how to access medical treatment in Thailand, visit www.thaimedicure.com.

Contact Information:

Fuad Hasan

CEO, Thai Medicure

Email: thaimedicure@gmail.com

Phone: +8801332-538535, +8801332-538534 (WhatsApp)

Address: H 105, Rd 13/A, Block C, Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh