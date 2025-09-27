100-Hour Kundalini & Tantra Yoga Teacher Training in Kerala: A Journey Into Energy & Consciousness

DELHI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Yoga is more than movement it is a path of awakening. Among the many branches of yoga, Kundalini and Tantra stand out as deeply transformative systems designed to unlock hidden energy, expand consciousness, and bring harmony between body, mind, and spirit.

A 100-Hour Kundalini & Tantra Yoga Teacher Training Course (YTTC) in Kerala is an immersive journey into these sacred sciences, blending theory, practice, and personal transformation. It is the perfect bridge between shorter intensives and the comprehensive 200-hour TTC.

This training offers a strong foundation in subtle energy practices, tantric philosophy, and kundalini kriyas, making it ideal for yoga practitioners, spiritual seekers, and teachers wishing to integrate these powerful methods into their offerings.

Why Choose a 100-Hour Training?

Unlike a 50-hour course, which gives a brief introduction, a 100-hour TTC allows for deeper immersion and gradual assimilation of practices. It is often structured over 10–14 days, offering:

More in-depth study of kundalini, chakras, and tantra philosophy

Extended practice time to experience energetic shifts safely

Practical teaching skills , enabling participants to guide others confidently

Continuing Education credits (Yoga Alliance YACEP) for existing teachers

It is a balance between accessibility (shorter duration than 200-hour) and depth.

What is Kundalini Yoga?

Kundalini Yoga is the science of awakening the dormant spiritual energy (Kundalini Shakti) resting at the base of the spine. Through kriyas, breathwork, mantras, and meditation, this energy rises through the seven chakras, opening higher states of awareness, creativity, and bliss.

Key elements include:

Dynamic kriyas (movement + breath)

Bandhas (energy locks)

Mantras for vibrational activation

Meditation practices for mental clarity

What is Tantra Yoga?

Tantra means “to expand” and “to weave.” Unlike its common misinterpretation, Tantra Yoga is a holistic system that embraces life fully, channeling all energies physical, emotional, and spiritual towards liberation.

Tantric practices include:

Mantra chanting for subtle energy awakening

Yantra meditation (sacred geometry) for focus

Chakra sadhana for balance

Rituals and pujas for sacred awareness

Together, Kundalini and Tantra provide a powerful combination of practice and philosophy that can awaken inner potential while grounding practitioners in self-discipline and mindfulness.

What You Will Learn in the 100-Hour Kundalini & Tantra TTC

1. Asana (Postures) for Energy Flow

Kundalini-inspired dynamic movements

Hatha & Vinyasa postures to prepare the body

Alignment and safe adjustments

Sequences for chakra activation

2. Pranayama (Breathwork)

Kapalabhati & Bhastrika for purification

Nadi Shodhana for balancing Ida & Pingala nadis

Ujjayi for pranic control

Advanced breath-holding techniques (Kumbhaka)

3. Subtle Energy & Chakra Study

7 major chakras: physical, emotional, and spiritual impact

Ida, Pingala, and Sushumna nadis

Kundalini rising and stages of awakening

Subtle anatomy in yogic & tantric texts

4. Kundalini Kriyas

Cleansing kriyas for energy release

Dynamic series to stimulate prana flow

Mudras (gestures) and Bandhas (locks)

Daily sadhana for gradual activation

5. Tantra Philosophy & Practice

Introduction to the Tantras (classical texts)

Shiva–Shakti principle: divine union of consciousness and energy

Mantra chanting (Om, bija mantras for chakras)

Yantra and mandala meditation

Rituals for inner transformation

6. Meditation & Mind Training

Antar Mouna (inner silence)

Ajapa Japa (mantra repetition)

Trataka (candle gazing)

Guided kundalini meditations

7. Teaching Methodology (Optional for Teachers)

How to safely introduce kundalini practices

Structuring Tantra-inspired yoga classes

Sequencing for different levels

Holding sacred space for students

Benefits of the 100-Hour Kundalini & Tantra TTC

✅ Safe and progressive awakening of energy

✅ Deeper understanding of chakras and subtle body

✅ Tools for stress release, creativity, and focus

✅ Immersion in authentic Tantra traditions

✅ CE credits for registered yoga teachers (RYTs)

✅ Foundation for continuing into advanced training (200/300 hr)

Why Kerala for This Training?

Healing Environment : Kerala’s lush forests, rivers, and Ayurveda-rich climate create a naturally meditative space.

Ayurvedic Support : Many centers offer detox programs, massages, and sattvic meals.

Authenticity : Kerala is home to traditional ashrams, tantric rituals, and lineage-based teachers.

Peaceful Atmosphere : Away from tourist crowds, Kerala’s spiritual vibe supports deep transformation.

Final Thoughts

The 100-Hour Kundalini & Tantra Yoga Teacher Training in Kerala is more than just a course, it is a doorway into deeper awareness. Whether you are a yoga teacher expanding your skills or a spiritual seeker longing for transformation, this program will give you the tools to awaken your inner energy, balance your life, and guide others with confidence.

