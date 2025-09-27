Launch Alert: Softaken Unveils Powerful SQLite DB Converter for Effortless Data Management

NEW YORK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a leading provider of data management and conversion solutions, is pleased to announce its latest software, SQLite DB Converter, which allows users to convert SQLite database files quickly, securely, and easily. This tool is designed for professionals, IT teams, and individual users to efficiently convert SQLite database files to CSV, JSON, Excel, and HTML formats without losing any data integrity.

SQLite databases are commonly used for lightweight and embedded applications; however, it is a challenging task to migrate or convert the SQLite databases to other platforms. Softaken SQLite DB Converter is developed specifically to overcome these challenges through a very easy process for simple SQLite conversion. Users will be able to easily and accurately export and convert SQLite Database files to multiple supported formats.

Key Features of Softaken SQLite DB Converter:

Effortless Migration — Convert SQLite database files quickly and accurately with just a few clicks.

Batch Conversion — Allows you to convert multiple SQLite databases all in one Batch, saving you time and accommodating your workflows.

Data Accuracy and Integrity — The original tables, records, attachments and relationships of your data are kept intact when converting SQLite.

Cross-Compatible — Easily access your converted SQLite in different applications without data loss.

Easy to Use — Engineered for both technical and non-technical users alike , the platform allows for the conversion of SQLite with ease and no errors.

The new software that Softaken has developed is designed with developers, DBAs, and businesses in mind as a reliable option for migrating and managing SQLite database files. The software helps to convert their SQLite files with exceptional speed, efficiency, and security.

A Softaken Spokesperson said:

“Our goal was to develop a SQLite conversion tool that simplifies database migration for everyone. With this release, users can now convert and manage their SQLite databases efficiently while maintaining complete data integrity.”

About Softaken

Softaken is a trusted software company focused on data conversion, migration, and management solutions. Softaken solutions are built for reliability, performance and usability to help individuals and businesses manage their data on multiple platforms.

Media Contact

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: www.softaken.com