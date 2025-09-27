New Platform SolSetu Simplifies Solar Adoption with Vendor Directory and Subsidy Guidance

Panaji, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ —SolSetu.com has launched as India’s first solar vendor–client directory platform, connecting customers with over 7,000 verified vendors nationwide. The platform supports solar adoption by enabling vendor search, direct communication, and providing guidance on government subsidy schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM Yojana.

Connecting Customers and Vendors

India’s renewable energy sector is growing rapidly, but many customers face challenges when searching for reliable solar providers. SolSetu.com addresses this gap by allowing users to search, filter, and connect directly with vendors based on their location and service type. Customers may also post requirements and receive responses from multiple vendors, improving choice and clarity. Vendors benefit from enhanced visibility, advertising options, and lead generation opportunities.

Guidance on Government Schemes

A key feature of SolSetu is its support for government-backed subsidy programs, including:

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana , which promotes rooftop solar adoption.

PM-KUSUM Yojana, which enables farmers to adopt solar irrigation pumps and decentralized power plants.

The platform provides information on eligibility, documentation, and vendor tie-ups, helping customers understand and access available incentives.

Knowledge Hub and Training Initiatives

Beyond its directory, SolSetu offers a Knowledge Hub with articles, FAQs, and updates on solar technology and policy developments. For solar professionals, the platform’s Solar Hub initiative provides training resources to improve skills in system installation, maintenance, and customer service. This combination of services supports both customers and vendors while strengthening India’s renewable energy ecosystem.

Founder’s Statement

“SolSetu was built to make solar adoption more transparent and accessible, while supporting India’s clean energy goals,” said Girish Kumar Shakya, Founder of SolSetu.com. “By bridging the gap between customers and vendors, and by integrating subsidy guidance, we aim to accelerate the country’s shift to renewable energy.”

About SolSetu

SolSetu.com is India’s first solar vendor–client directory platform, featuring more than 7,000 verified vendors nationwide. The platform supports rooftop, on-grid, off-grid, and agricultural solar solutions, while offering resources, training, and subsidy guidance. SolSetu’s mission is to promote transparency, trust, and accessibility in solar adoption and to contribute to India’s renewable energy transition.

Press Contact

Company: SolSetu.com

Founder / Contact Person: Girish Kumar Shakya

Email: support@solsetu.com

Website: https://solsetu.com

Phone: +91-6268458660

Postal Address: Gera’s Imperium Star, 607, Patto Plaza, Patto Centre, Panaji, Goa 403001