Rodney Kornegay Named to Forbes top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State List 2025

Massachusetts, 2025-09-30 — /EPR Network/ — Rodney Kornegay from the South Coast General Office of New York Life has been listed on the 2025 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.

A New York Life agent for 13 years, Mr. Kornegay received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever. “We are honored that Rodney appears on this prestigious list,” said Neil Wagner, managing partner of the South Coast General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Rodney has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”

Rodney is a past president and current member of Rotary Club of Bridgewater’s since 2019. He also has earned degrees in Finance and Management from College of St. Joseph (VT). Rodney has also earned professional designations and certificates Chartered Financial Consultant (CHFC®), Donor Advised Fund Certificate (DAFP®), Financial Services Certified Professional (FSCP®), and Wealth Management Certified Professional (WMCP®) from the American College of Financial Services. He and his family are residents of Brockton, Massachusetts.

Data provided by SHOOK®Research, LLC. Data as of 12/31/24.

Source: Forbes.com (July 2025).

Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices, service models, planning services, team structures and expertise, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions; individuals must choose the right FSP based on their unique needs and circumstances. SHOOK’s research, rankings and opinions are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of New York Life Insurance Company 51 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.