Pharmaceutical Stability And Storage Services Market Driven by Biologics

In 2024, the global pharmaceutical stability and storage services market was valued at USD 1.92 billion. Projections indicate it will reach USD 2.80 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.48% between 2025 and 2030. Key factors driving this expansion include ongoing technological innovation, rising research & development (R&D) spending among pharmaceutical companies, and a growing drug development pipeline.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional trends: North America held the largest portion of the market in 2024, accounting for 40.0% of global share. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Service type: Among the two service categories, stability testing services dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 73.5%.

Molecule type: The small molecule segment was the market leader in 2024. The large molecule segment, while smaller now, is projected to grow more rapidly moving forward.

Market Size & Forecast Details

Market in 2024: USD 1.92 billion

Expected market in 2030: USD 2.80 billion

Forecast period CAGR (2025-2030): 6.48%

Additional dynamics:

Pharmaceutical firms are increasing investment in R&D to maintain competitiveness and flexibility. For example, increases of about 6% annually in R&D spending have been observed.

Technological advances—including enhanced temperature-controlled storage systems, real-time monitoring, and data analytics—are improving the maintenance of ideal storage conditions and the tracking of pharmaceutical product stability.

Expansion of stability storage facilities: for instance, in July 2024, a facility expansion by Cambrex in North Carolina was inaugurated to support outsourced drug development and manufacturing services.

The growing pipeline of specialized drugs (such as biologics and specialty therapies) and shorter shelf-life products is driving demand for advanced storage and rigorous stability testing.

Regulatory requirements, which vary by region, along with stricter quality assurance expectations, are also pushing pharmaceutical companies toward outsourcing stability testing and storage to specialist providers.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in this market have strong global presence and are investing to enhance their service offerings, especially in relation to capacity expansion and regulatory compliance.

Catalent, Inc. recently completed a USD 25 million expansion of its clinical supply facility in Germany, adding further temperature-controlled storage capabilities.

Alcami Corporation upgraded its cold, stability, and custom storage capabilities in its facility in Garner, USA.

In April 2023, Alcami also completed expansion of its cGMP bio storage facility in Amherst, New Hampshire, which is now fully operational for handling contracted storage requirements.

Cambrex acquired Q1 Scientific in mid-2022 to reinforce its regional reach and diversify its services.

Key Companies List

Here are some of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical stability and storage services market, collectively accounting for large shares and influencing current trends:

Catalent, Inc

Almac Group

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Lucideon Limited

Alcami Corporation

Element Materials Technology

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Q1 Scientific

Reading Scientific Services Ltd.

Roylance Stability Storage Limited

ALS

Q Laboratories

Auriga Research Private Limited

PD Partners

Precision Stability Storage

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Conclusion

The pharmaceutical stability and storage services market is positioned for solid growth between 2025 and 2030, underpinned by pressure from regulatory bodies, rising R&D investment, and an expanding pipeline of complex, temperature-sensitive drugs. While small molecules currently dominate, large molecule therapeutics and biologics represent rapidly growing segments. Regional dynamics indicate North America remains central to current volume and revenue, whereas Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest expanding market. The competitive landscape increasingly favors companies that can deliver advanced storage solutions, reliable stability testing, and scalable infrastructure to meet both regulatory demands and the increased complexity of modern pharmaceuticals.

