Shreekant Patil Inaugurates IIW India Student Chapter at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik

Nashik, India, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Guru Gobind Singh Foundation’s Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik (NBA Accredited) proudly hosted the inauguration of the IIW India Student Chapter at the campus auditorium. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Chartered Engineer Shreekant Patil, Founder & CEO of PARENTNashik.

The IIW India Student Chapter launch marks the beginning of the DWE EKAM initiative, designed to provide students with exposure to advanced welding technologies, and practical insights into the welding field. With over 30 years of experience in the welding industry, Shreekant Patil shared his valuable knowledge with students, emphasizing the importance of upskilling and specialization in welding and entrepreneurship.

CEng. Shreekant Patil’s leadership in the welding industry is marked by his unwavering commitment to promoting technical excellence and education. He has been instrumental in the establishment of two IIW India Student Chapters in Nashik — one at MET Bhujbal College and the other at SNJB College — empowering students with hands-on exposure to welding technologies and fostering industry-academia collaboration. The launch of the IIW India Student Chapter at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik marks the third such initiative under his leadership. Shreekant’s vision extends beyond this milestone, as he has committed to the Chairman of IIW India to establish an additional 2–3 student chapters at other colleges, furthering the growth of welding education and skill development across the region.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Inauguration Ceremony:

CEng. Shreekant Patil inaugurated the IIW India Student Chapter at 10:30 AM, joined by esteemed dignitaries including Mr. N. Kanagasabai, Chairman of IIW India Mumbai and Ex-Scientific Officer at BARC Mumbai; and Mr. Anand Shevde, Vice-Chairman of IIW India Mumbai.

Speech by Shreekant Patil:

CEng. Shreekant Patil spoke about the real-world opportunities in the welding sector, highlighting how students can pursue careers in welding or entrepreneurship. He also outlined the support provided by the Government of India for aspiring entrepreneurs, including financial assistance, simplified compliances, and certifications such as ZED, Lean, and BIS. He also advocates for and urges downloading the BIS Care app to ensure the safety and quality of products before purchasing new items.

Importance of Industry Collaboration:

CEng Shreekant Patil’s address underscored the importance of industry-academia collaboration, stressing the role of practical exposure in developing competent welding professionals. He committed to assisting the college in establishing a skill canter on campus, which will foster hands-on learning and upskilling for students.

Encouragement from IIW Officials:

Mr. N. Kanagasabai and Mr. Anand Shevde further elaborated on the significance of the IIW India Chapter, discussing upcoming programs and initiatives aimed at empowering students. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.

This momentous occasion reflects Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic’s ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry needs, ensuring students are equipped with cutting-edge skills and knowledge for future success in the welding and manufacturing sectors.