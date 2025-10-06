Shreekant Patil Inaugurates IIW India Student Chapter at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik

Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik launched the IIW India Student Chapter, led by Shreekant Patil, to provide students with exposure to advanced welding technologies. The event focused on skill development, self-employment opportunities, and collaboration with industry experts.

Posted on 2025-10-06

Nashik, India, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Guru Gobind Singh Foundation’s Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik (NBA Accredited) proudly hosted the inauguration of the IIW India Student Chapter at the campus auditorium. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Chartered Engineer Shreekant Patil, Founder & CEO of PARENTNashik.

4. Patil inaugurated the IIW India Student Chapter at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik, marking his third such initiative in the region.   5. He is committed to expanding the reach of IIW India by establishing 2–3 additional student chapters at other colleges in the near future.   6. Shreekant Patil’s leadership in the welding sector has created new avenues for students to gain technical skills and connect with industry experts.

The IIW India Student Chapter launch marks the beginning of the DWE EKAM initiative, designed to provide students with exposure to advanced welding technologies, and practical insights into the welding field. With over 30 years of experience in the welding industry, Shreekant Patil shared his valuable knowledge with students, emphasizing the importance of upskilling and specialization in welding and entrepreneurship.

7. Under Patil’s guidance, IIW student chapters aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering innovation and skill development in welding.   8. Patil actively mentors students, sharing his journey in welding entrepreneurship and encouraging them to pursue specialized careers in the field.   9. He advocates for the use of technology and upskilling, emphasizing that the future of work in welding will be driven by skills, not degrees.

CEng. Shreekant Patil’s leadership in the welding industry is marked by his unwavering commitment to promoting technical excellence and education. He has been instrumental in the establishment of two IIW India Student Chapters in Nashik — one at MET Bhujbal College and the other at SNJB College — empowering students with hands-on exposure to welding technologies and fostering industry-academia collaboration. The launch of the IIW India Student Chapter at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik marks the third such initiative under his leadership. Shreekant’s vision extends beyond this milestone, as he has committed to the Chairman of IIW India to establish an additional 2–3 student chapters at other colleges, furthering the growth of welding education and skill development across the region.

Shreekant Patil’s work has not only empowered students but also positioned him as an influential leader in the global welding community.

Key Highlights of the Event:

  • Inauguration Ceremony:
    CEng. Shreekant Patil inaugurated the IIW India Student Chapter at 10:30 AM, joined by esteemed dignitaries including Mr. N. Kanagasabai, Chairman of IIW India Mumbai and Ex-Scientific Officer at BARC Mumbai; and Mr. Anand Shevde, Vice-Chairman of IIW India Mumbai.CEng Shreekant Patil is founder at PARENTNashik — (India), (100 % Export to Europe). He is Committee chairman at NIMA Startup Hub, MACCIA — Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Vice President at IBSEA, GFID & MSMECCII, Advisor at United Marathi International Chamber, GIBF, Founder member at FOEII University, Delhi, Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, with 30 years of industrial experience now working as Sr. Consultant at NPC India Under Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Technical Committee Member
  • Speech by Shreekant Patil:
    CEng. Shreekant Patil spoke about the real-world opportunities in the welding sector, highlighting how students can pursue careers in welding or entrepreneurship. He also outlined the support provided by the Government of India for aspiring entrepreneurs, including financial assistance, simplified compliances, and certifications such as ZED, Lean, and BIS. He also advocates for and urges downloading the BIS Care app to ensure the safety and quality of products before purchasing new items.
  • Importance of Industry Collaboration:
    CEng Shreekant Patil’s address underscored the importance of industry-academia collaboration, stressing the role of practical exposure in developing competent welding professionals. He committed to assisting the college in establishing a skill canter on campus, which will foster hands-on learning and upskilling for students.
  • Encouragement from IIW Officials:
    Mr. N. Kanagasabai and Mr. Anand Shevde further elaborated on the significance of the IIW India Chapter, discussing upcoming programs and initiatives aimed at empowering students. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.
This momentous occasion reflects Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic’s ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry needs, ensuring students are equipped with cutting-edge skills and knowledge for future success in the welding and manufacturing sectors.

