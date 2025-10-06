100-Hour Tantra and Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training Course in Kerala

KERALA, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — In the serene land of Kerala—where ancient traditions of yoga and Ayurveda still flourish—spiritual seekers from around the world gather to deepen their understanding of life, energy, and consciousness. Among the many offerings that Kerala’s yoga schools provide, the 100-Hour Tantra and Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training Course (TTC) stands out as a deeply transformative experience.

This short yet powerful program introduces students to the sacred sciences of Tantra and Kundalini Yoga, guiding them to awaken inner energy, harmonize the chakras, and explore higher states of awareness. It is a profound blend of philosophy, practice, and personal growth, suitable for both aspiring teachers and dedicated practitioners.

The Essence of Tantra and Kundalini Yoga:

Tantra and Kundalini are two closely connected paths that explore the subtle dimensions of human energy.

Tantra Yoga is the art of expansion and transformation. It teaches practitioners to channel physical, emotional, and mental energies toward spiritual awakening. Far beyond the popular misconceptions, Tantra is a disciplined, sacred system of balancing the dual forces within— Shiva (consciousness) and Shakti (energy) .

Kundalini Yoga , often called the “Yoga of Awareness,” focuses on awakening the dormant spiritual energy coiled at the base of the spine— Kundalini Shakti . Through kriyas (structured sets of postures, breath, and mantras), this energy rises through the seven chakras , bringing clarity, balance, and vitality.

Together, Tantra and Kundalini Yoga offer a holistic framework for inner transformation, uniting body, mind, and spirit.

Why Choose a 100-Hour Kundalini Yoga TTC?

The 100-hour format provides a deep and manageable immersion into these powerful systems. It’s ideal for those who:

Want to deepen their personal practice but cannot commit to a full 200-hour training.

Are already certified teachers (RYT-200) seeking continuing education (YACEP) .

I wish to explore energy-based yoga practices safely and systematically.

Seek a spiritual immersion in a traditional, authentic environment.

Unlike shorter 50-hour intensives, a 100-hour course gives enough time to experience transformation, integrate practices, and build confidence to share these teachings.

What You’ll Learn?

The 100-Hour Tantra and Kundalini Yoga TTC in Kerala combines classical Hatha Yoga, Kundalini kriyas, tantric meditation, mantra, and energy work in a structured, comprehensive curriculum.

1. Asana (Posture Practice):

Traditional Hatha Yoga and Kundalini-inspired sequences.

Poses to activate and balance each chakra.

Understanding energy flow, breath, and body alignment.

Daily asana practice for strength, balance, and awareness.

2. Pranayama (Breath Mastery):

Breathing techniques to purify nadis (energy channels).

Advanced practices like Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, and Anulom Vilom.

Ujjayi and Brahmari for meditative focus.

Techniques to raise and regulate prana (vital energy).

3. Kundalini Kriyas:

Dynamic series to awaken energy at the base of the spine.

Safe and guided methods for Kundalini activation.

Mudras (gestures) and Bandhas (energy locks).

Progressive sadhanas (spiritual practices) for daily use.

4. Tantra Philosophy:

Introduction to classical Tantric texts and concepts.

Understanding Shiva–Shakti union: the balance of consciousness and energy.

Mantra chanting, yantra meditation, and ritual as mindfulness tools.

Tantric lifestyle and sacred awareness in everyday life.

5. Chakra & Energy Anatomy:

Detailed study of the seven chakras and their psychological dimensions.

Nadis (Ida, Pingala, Sushumna) and their function.

Signs of imbalance and methods for harmonization.

Working with subtle energy through visualization and meditation.

6. Meditation & Mindfulness:

Guided Kundalini meditations for energy awakening.

Antar Mouna (inner silence) and Ajapa Japa (mantra repetition).

Trataka (candle gazing) for concentration.

Yoga Nidra for deep relaxation and transformation.

7. Teaching Methodology (Optional Module):

How to safely guide Kundalini and Tantra-inspired classes.

Sequencing and class planning for energy balance.

Holding sacred space and integrating meditation into teaching.

Certification & Requirements:

Duration: 9days (100 hours)

Certification: Yoga Alliance Continuing Education (YACEP) or credit toward 200-hour training

Eligibility:

✔ Suitable for all levels (some prior yoga experience recommended)

✔ Open-mindedness and readiness to follow a sattvic lifestyle during training

✔ No prior experience in Tantra or Kundalini required

Why Kerala?

Kerala’s spiritual heritage, Ayurvedic healing culture, and natural beauty make it the ideal destination for deep yoga study.

Peaceful Setting: Coconut groves, backwaters, and beaches create a naturally meditative environment.

Ayurveda Support: Optional Ayurvedic treatments and massages complement yoga practice.

Authentic Teachers: Learn from experienced yogis trained in traditional Indian lineages.

Sattvic Food & Lifestyle: Wholesome vegetarian meals purify the body and calm the mind.

Many courses in Kerala, including those at Ayurveda-based yoga centers, integrate Ayurvedic wisdom, emphasizing balance, detoxification, and mindful living alongside spiritual study

Benefits of the 100-Hour Tantra & Kundalini TTC:

*Deepen your understanding of energy and consciousness.

*Gain tools for emotional balance, clarity, and creativity.

*Learn ancient techniques for vitality and inner peace.

*Expand your teaching skills (for RYT-200 teachers).

*Experience personal transformation and spiritual growth.

*Receive an internationally recognized Yoga Alliance certificate.

A Transformative Journey Within:

The 100-Hour Tantra and Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training Course in Kerala is more than just a certification—it’s a sacred journey of awakening.

Through disciplined practice, mantra, meditation, and study, students experience profound shifts in awareness. The mind becomes clear, the body vibrant, and the heart open to deeper wisdom.

Whether your goal is to teach or simply to grow, this course offers you the opportunity to reconnect with your true essence—to experience yoga not as theory, but as a living, breathing reality.

“Awaken the Power Within You.

Join the 100-Hour Tantra & Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training in Kerala and experience transformation from the inside out.”

