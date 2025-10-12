Future Electronics Launches Campaign Featuring E-Switch EG Series Subminiature Slide Switches

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new digital campaign featuring the E-Switch EG Series subminiature slide switches.

The E-Switch EG Series delivers reliable and versatile switching performance in a compact form factor. Rated for 200mA at 30VDC, these switches are designed for flexibility with options for panel mount or PC board configurations. Designers can choose up to six poles and six actuator positions, along with vertical or horizontal actuation, to meet a wide range of design requirements.

Built for durability, the EG Series provides a minimum operating life of 10,000 cycles and performs reliably in operating temperatures from -20°C to 70°C. These switches are ideal for applications that demand dependable performance where space efficiency is critical.

To learn more about the E-Switch EG Series subminiature slide switches and explore the full range of solutions available through Future Electronics, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

