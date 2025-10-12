SquareX Named “Browser Security Solution of the Year” in 9th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — SquareX, a pioneer in Browser Detection and Response (BDR) space, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Browser Security Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

SquareX’s Browser Detection and Response empowers enterprises to detect, mitigate and threat-hunt web attacks like malicious extensions & GenAI DLP. SquareX’s simple browser extension turns any browser on any device into a secure enterprise browser, ensuring security without compromising productivity. SquareX is the only solution that combines all three core aspects of browser security in a single platform.

Customers turn to SquareX to solve three key use cases: Browser Detection and Response to detect, mitigate and threat hunt client-side web attacks including malicious browser extensions, rogue AI agents, identity attacks, advanced spearphishing attacks, malicious sites and malicious files; Browser Data Loss Protection to prevent data loss and leakage with granular controls across genAI tools, clipboard (copy and paste), file sharing, data exfiltration attacks and insider threat; and Enterprise Browser to provide secure access to internal apps including web apps, SSH, RDP and thick clients for VDI reduction, BYOD, contractors and remote workers.

“As the browser becomes the new endpoint, it has become the most common initial access vector for attacks and data exfiltration. Our Browser Detection and Response solution secures any browser on any device, offering protection against browser native threats like rogue AI agents and malicious extensions, as well as advanced browser DLP and GenAI DLP controls,” says Vivek Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of SquareX, “Our extension is compatible with all browsers, including AI browsers, allowing us to provide the same capabilities and more, without the deployment and productivity challenges faced by enterprise browsers. Most importantly, we are the only solution that combines all three components of browser security in a single solution – Browser Detection and Response, Browser DLP and Enterprise Browsers.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

“While 80% of an employee’s time is spent on a browser, most existing solutions, such as EDRs and SASE/SSE, have little to no visibility into the complex platform that the browser has evolved into,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “SquareX is the only solution that combines all three core aspects of browser security in a single platform, empowering organizations to proactively detect, mitigate, and threat-hunt sophisticated client-side attacks. We’re thrilled to award SquareX with our ‘Browser Security Solution of the Year’ designation for 2025.”

####

About SquareX

SquareX‘s browser extension turns any browser on any device into an enterprise-grade secure browser. SquareX’s industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution empowers organizations to proactively defend against browser-native threats including rogue AI agents, Last Mile Reassembly Attacks, malicious extensions and identity attacks. Unlike dedicated enterprise browsers, SquareX seamlessly integrates with users’ existing consumer browsers, delivering security without compromising user experience. Users can find out more about SquareX’s research-led innovation at www.sqrx.com.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.