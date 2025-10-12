Pelecanus 2025 Celebrates Humanitarian Excellence in Healthcare at Jubilee Mission Medical College, Thrissur

NEW YORK, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — The ‘Pelecanus 2025’ awards ceremony, hosted by Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, marked an inspiring evening dedicated to celebrating humanitarian contributions to healthcare. The event brought together eminent guests, healthcare professionals, and community leaders, reaffirming the hospital’s enduring mission of “Transforming Lives with Love.”

The highlight of the event was the conferring of the Rev. Monsignor Mathew Muringathery Memorial National Health Care Missionary Award 2025 on Dr. Ajit Ronald Gurubachan Singh, for his extraordinary service in community vaccination, tuberculosis eradication, and healthcare outreach across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Renowned author, diplomat, and Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor delivered the Dr. H. S. Adenwalla Memorial Oration on the thought-provoking theme, “Missionary Concept in Health Care in the Era of Corporate Presence.”

In his address, Dr. Tharoor highlighted how Kerala’s globally acclaimed healthcare model owes much to Christian missionary institutions and forward-thinking state initiatives. He lauded these institutions for sustaining values of compassion, accessibility, and ethics amid today’s commercialized healthcare landscape.

The evening concluded with a touching video tribute to Dr. Singh’s lifetime of service, followed by a heartfelt message read by his daughter and a photo session with the dignitaries.

Pelecanus 2025 stood as a moving testament to Jubilee Mission’s vision; honoring those who continue to heal, serve, and inspire with compassion.