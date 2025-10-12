UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Services

London, UK, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees has launched its UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Service, offering individuals discreet and professional detection of hidden cameras and listening devices in domestic and private settings.

With the rise of affordable covert technology, many households are unknowingly at risk of intrusive surveillance from stalkers, estranged partners, or hostile parties. Bond Rees’ expert investigators use state-of-the-art counter-surveillance equipment to uncover hidden devices in homes and vehicles, restoring clients’ sense of privacy and safety.

The service addresses a growing concern as surveillance technology becomes increasingly accessible and miniaturised. Hidden devices can now be concealed in everyday household items, vehicles, and personal belongings, making detection difficult without professional assistance. Bond Rees’ comprehensive sweeps examine all potential hiding places, from smoke detectors and electrical outlets to vehicle interiors and personal electronics.

Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and personal space, said Aaron Bond, Founder of Bond Rees. “Our team has seen a significant rise in requests for private bug sweeps, particularly where clients suspect monitoring by ex-partners or malicious actors. Our new service provides reassurance and decisive action.”

The service is particularly valuable for individuals navigating difficult separations, those who have experienced stalking or harassment, or anyone with reasonable suspicion that their privacy has been compromised. Each sweep is conducted with complete confidentiality, and clients receive a detailed report of findings along with guidance on preventative measures.

Bond Rees offers this service across the UK, delivered with discretion and professionalism. Consultations are available to assess individual circumstances and recommend appropriate courses of action.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

