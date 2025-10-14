Precision Guided Munition Market Expands with Defense Modernization

The global Precision Guided Munition (PGM) market was valued at approximately USD 35.53 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 55.16 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

This growth is driven by advancements in military technologies, the increasing need for precise targeting in modern warfare, and the adoption of advanced guidance systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Product Segmentation: Tactical missiles dominate the PGM market, accounting for a significant share in 2022. Other notable segments include guided rockets and guided ammunition, each contributing to the market’s expansion.

Technological Advancements: The integration of GPS, inertial navigation, and laser guidance technologies has enhanced the accuracy and effectiveness of PGMs, making them essential in contemporary military operations.

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region led the global PGM market, holding a substantial share in 2022. This dominance is attributed to increased defense spending and the modernization of military arsenals in countries like China and India.

Market Size & Forecast

The PGM market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with projections indicating a rise from USD 35.53 billion in 2022 to USD 55.16 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several key players dominate the PGM market, contributing to its growth and technological advancements:

Lockheed Martin Corporation: A leading defense contractor, Lockheed Martin has developed various PGMs, including the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), enhancing precision strike capabilities.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation: Known for its Tomahawk cruise missile and other PGMs, Raytheon plays a pivotal role in the development of advanced munitions.

Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman’s contributions to the PGM market include the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), which converts unguided bombs into precision-guided weapons.

MBDA: A European missile manufacturer, MBDA offers a range of PGMs, such as the Meteor and Storm Shadow missiles, catering to various military requirements.

General Dynamics Corporation: General Dynamics provides PGMs like the Griffin missile, designed for precision strikes in complex environments.

Conclusion

The Precision Guided Munition market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for precise and effective military capabilities. As nations continue to modernize their defense systems, the role of PGMs in ensuring strategic superiority becomes increasingly vital. The ongoing innovations and investments by key industry players will likely shape the future landscape of the PGM market, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of military operations worldwide.

