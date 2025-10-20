Addlly AI Joins HP Garage 2.0 to Expand Generative Engine Optimization Suite for Corporate Clients

Singapore, Singapore, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Addlly AI, a leading generative AI innovator and Silver winner of the ASEAN Digital Awards 2025, today announced its integration into HP Garage 2.0 program. Modeled on the original HP Garage in Palo Alto, Addlly AI’s entry marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. The partnership accelerates Addlly AI’s rollout of enterprise-grade AI visibility marketing suite to corporate clients across Asia and key global markets.

Building on the success of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) AI Audit Agent, Addlly AI is extending its product suite to large corporate clients. As demand for AI-powered content solutions continues to grow, the GEO agent suite by Addlly AI has rapidly become the company’s best-performing product. Addlly AI’s platform allows brands to optimize content for AI-powered search engines and drive measurable marketing results.

“Enterprise marketing teams are realizing that AI visibility is the new frontier for brand discovery,” said Tina Chopra, CEO and Co-Founder of Addlly AI. “Our GEO suite not only helps brands audit and then discoverable in AI-driven search engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, we also help to create content across various marketing touchpoints. Joining Garage 2.0 gives us the resources to scale this solution to more enterprise clients.”

Strong Market Adoption Validates Enterprise Approach

Since launch, Addlly AI’s GEO Agent suite has gained exceptional traction with enterprise clients and is now the company’s best-performing product line. Enterprise brand teams regard it as the best fit for complex, multi-market operations because its zero-prompt, end-to-end workflow audits and creates AI-optimized content across channels. Key drivers of adoption include:

Intelligent Recommendations : Prioritizes fixes across owned, earned, and paid media for greater marketing efficiency.

Autonomous AI Agents : Automates repetitive marketing tasks, freeing teams to focus on strategy and innovation.

Consistent Brand Voice at Scale : Ensures multi-language, on-brand content across diverse channels and platforms.

“The response from corporate clients has exceeded our expectations,” shares Ronie Ganguly, Co-Founder of Addlly AI. “Our AI agents have proven their ability to handle the demands of enterprise marketing at scale. Garage 2.0 is the ideal environment to fast-track our expansion across the globe.”

Comprehensive AI Agent Suite for Enterprise Marketing Teams

Addlly AI’s platform integrates cutting-edge AI techniques, large language models, and human expertise to deliver:

Zero-Prompt Content Creation : Automatically generates content for blogs, social media, newsletters, and press releases at scale.

GEO-Optimized Content : Unlike generic writers, content is specifically designed for visibility in AI-powered search engines.

Smart Automation : AI agents handle repetitive tasks, allowing marketing teams to focus on more strategic priorities and creativity.

Consistent Brand Voice : Maintains brand tone and language across content, regardless of platform or market.

Enterprise-Grade Security : Ensures the protection of sensitive client information.

HP Garage 2.0 Partnership Fuels Growth

Joining Garage 2.0 offers Addlly AI expanded resources and strategic support to scale its corporate offerings. This partnership builds on the company’s successful collaborations with leading firms such as Microsoft, Meta and NVIDIA.

“Garage 2.0 is a crucial step for Addlly AI,” adds Chopra. “With the resources and support available through this partnership, we’re poised to deliver our AI-powered marketing solutions to large enterprises, faster.”

Pioneering the Future of AI-Visible Content

As generative AI reshapes how consumers discover and engage with information, Addlly AI’s focus on GEO positions the company at the forefront of this digital transformation. With enterprise clients already seeing significant improvements in AI search visibility and content efficiency, Addlly AI is leading the way in making AI-powered marketing solutions accessible and effective for large organizations.

