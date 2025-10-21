Louisville & Indiana Railroad’s Leah Windell Recognized with Railway Age 2025 Women in Rail Award

Award honors Windell’s leadership in driving LIRC’s digital modernization, strengthening customer relationships, and inspiring the next generation of women in rail.

Posted on 2025-10-21 by in International Trade, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

Jeffersonville, IN, 2025-10-21 — /EPR Network/ — Louisville & Indiana Railroad (LIRC) proudly announces that Leah Windell, Customer Service Manager, has been named a recipient of the Railway Age 2025 Women in Rail Award. The national honor recognizes women whose leadership, innovation, and commitment are shaping the future of the rail industry.

With more than 20 years of experience, Windell has been a catalyst for LIRC’s modernization and customer-focused transformation. She served as project manager of the company’s digital overhaul, leading to the transition of a new platform designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and responsiveness while maintaining the strong relationships that define LIRC’s service.

“Leah embodies the best of our industry by being innovative, resilient, and people-first,” said Kathleen Sackett, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at LIRC. “Her leadership has transformed how we operate and how we serve our customers. This recognition from Railway Age is richly deserved.”

Guided by her philosophy, “See a problem, solve a problem,” Windell exemplifies leadership through action. She is respected for her collaborative approach, mentorship, and ability to bridge technology with operational excellence while inspiring women to take on leadership roles in the industry.

A champion of safety and team culture, Windell partners across departments to strengthen LIRC’s operational integrity and employee engagement. Her balance of technical expertise and people-centered leadership ensures both performance and safety remain top priorities.

Beyond her professional achievements, Windell is deeply committed to community service. She volunteers with Repair Affair and Kentucky and Indiana Paralyzed Veterans of America, offering transportation for disabled adults. Windell also maintains a pen-pal relationship with a retired rail worker in a local nursing home.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution