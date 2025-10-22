Dance Workshop is Taking Center Stage at Its New Home on the Upper East Side

NEW YORK, NY, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Like the rise of a velvet curtain on a grand premiere, Dance Workshop, a multi-generational leader in dance education, community, and creativity, is opening its stunning, newly renovated luxury dance studio in New York City’s Upper East Side to celebrate 10 seasons in Manhattan. Nestled between Park and Madison Avenues at 30 East 60th Street, the dreamy, street-level haven offers a tranquil escape where dancers of every age—whether discovering their very first plié or soaring through a grand jeté—can feel at home like never before.

To celebrate this new chapter, Dance Workshop has elevated the studio atmosphere and dancer experience while bringing the same boutique charm and legacy from its treasured Long Island studio, in operation since 1979. Bringing Parisian refinement to NYC, Dance Workshop has partnered with Repetto Paris, the French luxury brand known for its benchmark elegance in the world of dance, to bring rich design to the studio’s window display, a nod to Parisian sophistication that hints at the artistry waiting inside. On October 25th, Dance Workshop and Repetto Paris will celebrate their first-ever window display in NYC and debut their collection of iconic leotards, wrap sweaters, skirts, legwarmers, and branded sweatshirts available for purchase. The collection will remain at Dance Workshop and change seasonally. Within the studio, a welcoming lobby opens to six stunning dance rooms boasting high ceilings, designer finishes, sprung wood and marley floors, and sound systems ready to set hearts—and feet—dancing.

“This new studio feels like the most beautiful iteration of our family,” said Nanci Grasso, Co-Founder and Director of Dance Workshop New York. “Nearly fifty years ago, my mother opened our first studio on Long Island, welcoming dancers with open arms and a mission to impact their lives in a profound way. With this new studio, I share that same vision, promising the community we’ve built over the past 47 years, and in the last 10 years on the Upper East Side, an inspired space to create artistry, build confidence, and cultivate community—just as generations before them once did beneath my mother’s watchful eye. This time, we’re incorporating my other great loves—fashion and design.”

Here, the sense of community takes center stage as dancers are met with exceptional dance education in a loving environment. With a robust program of classes–from ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop, contemporary, and more–Dance Workshop invites artistry and offers a welcoming space for dancers of all ages and skill sets. From eager children just stepping into the studio to seniors finding delight in the rhythm of the music and movement, the family-run studio opens its doors wide, highlighting the belief that it’s never too late to begin.

The new studio neighbors several luxury brands, situated near Skinney MedSpa, Le Bilboquet Café, and restaurant, where the city’s hum mingles with the scent of fresh coffee and the echo of music from the studio. Surrounded by designer fashion, world-renowned landmarks, and charming dining spots, Dance Workshop has already woven itself deeper into the cultural fabric of the neighborhood’s vibrant arts scene, collaborating with L’Alliance New York for a series of introductory dance workshops, including an activation of the immersive installation Les tutomouves by artists Clédat & Petitpierre.

To learn more about Dance Workshop, visit https://www.danceworkshopny.com.

About Dance Workshop

Dance Workshop is a premier dance studio brand that has been a pillar in Long Island’s dance community for over 47 years. The family-run brand offers classes for dancers of all ages and skill levels in ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop, contemporary, and more. With a passion for youth development, Dance Workshop opened its second location in Manhattan in 2016, bringing its boutique feel and community-driven mission to the Upper East Side. Along with providing recreational experiences, Dance Workshop delivers world-class opportunities for dancers to train, learn, and perform at the highest level. Led by experienced faculty and staff who feel like family, Dance Workshop’s state-of-the-art studios provide a supportive, luxury environment that nurtures technique, creativity, and confidence in all dancers. For more information about Dance Workshop, visit https://www.danceworkshopny.com, or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About Repetto Paris

Founded in 1947 by Rose Repetto, the Maison has become a worldwide reference in the realms of

dance and fine craftsmanship. From its iconic ballerinas to its collections of shoes, leather goods, and

ready-to-wear, Repetto continues to embody timeless elegance — in constant dialogue with art and

life.

###

Press Inquiries:

Elyssa Lehman

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

elyssa@jmgpr.com



