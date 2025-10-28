AAEON’s BOXER-6649-RAP Brings Multiple PoE LAN to its Rugged Box PC Series

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Leading provider of industrial PC solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), has introduced the BOXER-6649-RAP, the company’s first fanless embedded computer equipped with four independent full-speed PoE LAN ports. Available with a choice of 28W 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors (formerly Raptor Lake), the BOXER-6649-RAP notably offers a 50% increase in DDR5 memory capacity over previous generations alongside a robust mechanical design for industrial deployment.

AAEON has highlighted that the BOXER-6649-RAP is primarily targeted for use in the smart security, safety, and surveillance sectors, which is reflected in the system’s I/O specifications. The BOXER-6649-RAP’s four PoE LAN ports each offer 2.5GbE speed, and are joined by a fifth RJ-45 port, also offering 2.5GbE LAN. The system comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, four USB 2.0, and both DB-9 and DB-15 ports for RS-232/422/485 and an 8-bit digital I/O, respectively.

For memory, the BOXER-6649-RAP can support up to 96GB of DDR5 via two SODIMM slots, a substantial increase from the 64GB provided by previous products from its Rugged Box PC series. AAEON has specified that the purpose of this is to help customers locally store large data models and run real-time AI inference without frame drops, particularly suitable for the product’s target applications.

In terms of storage and expansion, the BOXER-6649-RAP is equipped with both an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe modules and an internal 2.5” SATA drive bay, allowing for both fast read/write speeds and stable, cost-effective long-term data storage. Meanwhile, the system can accommodate Wi-Fi/LTE, 5G, and cellular modules via M.2 E-Key, M.2 M-Key, and SIM card slots, respectively.

Despite its ventless chassis, the BOXER-6649-RAP is relatively compact at 242mm x 167mm x 56mm, while also maintaining a -25°C to 60°C temperature range. The system can operate in industrial environments with fluctuating power supplies, with a 9V to 36V power input range via a 3-pin terminal block connector with protection circuit, while also receiving protection from damage during operation thanks to both shock and vibration resistance features.

With respect to its OS, the BOXER-6649-RAP supports Windows® 10 and 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, Windows® 11 Pro, and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

The BOXER-6649-RAP is in mass production and available for direct purchase via the AAEON eShop. For detailed specifications, please visit the BOXER-6649-RAP’s product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.