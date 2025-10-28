Interests – So Much in Common iOS App Brings Back Valuable Old Facebook Feature

MAHWAH, New Jersey, USA, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — So the old Facebook was more focused on profiles as the news feed did not exist yet. Every profile had to belong to the user’s college. In 2004, Facebook was more about meeting people than keeping up with your friends.

One feature I really miss is this:

If you look at the “Interests” field on an old Facebook profile, notice that listed items are a blue hyperlink. Clicking on a hyperlink would direct you to a list of people in your college network who share the same interest. Another similar feature was the ability to enter the class schedule. The list would consist of hyperlinks of the classes that would also direct to a list of students with the same class.

I would like to bring this functionality back to the masses. The app will consist in a bare-bones kind of way that consists of a text field up top to enter the user’s interests and hobbies. This will be shown after the user logs in via Facebook. These values will be added to a table view of tappable items. Tapping one of these interests would take the user to a screen with a list of other users that share the same interest. The list will be presented in a random order. Tapping on a user would direct to the Mail app to message that tapped person. This is a great app for making new friends!

Download: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/interests-so-much-in-common/id6749869783

Media contact:

Justin Knag

612 Blue Ridge Lane

Mahwah, NJ 07430

973 723 9028

justinknag@yahoo.com