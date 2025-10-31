Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting “The Journey of Mobile Robotics” Whitepaper

Montreal, Canada, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has launched a new digital campaign featuring the whitepaper “The Journey of Mobile Robotics”, offering insights into how embodied AI is shaping agile and intelligent robots.

This in-depth resource explores the impact of mobile robotics across industries, from simple factory automation to advanced humanoid robots. Engineers, decision-makers, and innovators can gain actionable insights, real-world use cases, and guidance on selecting the right robotic solutions for their specific needs.

Key takeaways from the whitepaper include:

• Boost Efficiency: Discover how mobile robots can streamline operations and reduce manual labor.

• Stay Ahead: Understand emerging trends to future-proof your business or research.

• Solve Real Problems: Explore robotics applications in logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and beyond.

Interested professionals are invited to sign up to download their free copy of the whitepaper and explore the future of mobile robotics in real-world environments.

To access the whitepaper and learn more, visit dedicated campaign web page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###