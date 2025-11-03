Virtual Rockstar Celebrates 150+ Physical Therapy Clinic Partnerships Across the U.S.

Phoenix, Arizona, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Virtual Rockstar, the fastest-growing virtual staffing agency for private practice clinics in the United States, proudly announces a significant milestone: over 150 physical therapy clinics now partner with Virtual Rockstar to power their operations with full-time, experienced Filipino Virtual Assistants.

This achievement underscores the trust placed in Virtual Rockstar by healthcare entrepreneurs nationwide and the growing recognition of how compassionate, skilled remote support can transform a clinic’s day-to-day performance.

“This isn’t just about growth, it’s about helping clinic owners reclaim their time, focus on healing, and build sustainable practices,” said Will Humpreheys, Chief Rockstar of Virtual Rockstar. “We’re deeply grateful for every clinic that’s trusted us to be part of their team. This milestone is proof that mission-driven growth, built on trust and empathy, works.”

Real Impact. Human Connection. Operational Freedom.

In 2025 alone, Virtual Rockstar’s team of virtual assistants has collectively saved partner clinics over 32,000 hours of administrative time. This has enabled clinicians and practice managers to prioritize what matters most: patient care and strategic growth.

From front desk reception and insurance verification to billing, marketing, and patient scheduling, Virtual Rockstar VAs integrate into clinic workflows as reliable, compassionate team extensions.

Client Success Snapshots

“Our VA Patricia helped us transition smoothly during a major change in management and systems. I don’t know how we would’ve managed without her consistency and calm.” — Nick Arnold, Sycamore Springs

“Partnering with Virtual Rockstar allowed our front desk to finally breathe. Joan’s presence alone helped us recover thousands in missed claims, and she’s now a core part of our clinic family.” — Lisa Lott, Lott

Built on values like accountability, empathy, and teamwork, Virtual Rockstar continues to lead the way in remote staffing for outpatient care; freeing up clinic owners to lead with clarity, connection, and confidence.

About Virtual Rockstar

Virtual Rockstar is the fastest-growing Virtual Assistant agency for private practice clinics in the U.S., providing full-time, experienced Filipino virtual assistants to outpatient PT clinics. Specializing in administrative support, billing, patient coordination, marketing, and more, Virtual Rockstar exists to free you up so you can focus on what matters most.