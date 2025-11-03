Allenby Accountants Empowers Film Productions with Expert Tax Relief Guidance Under the UK’s New AVEC Scheme

London, UK, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Allenby Accountants, a trusted name in entertainment and media finance, continues to strengthen its position as a leading accounting firm by helping film and TV productions unlock the full potential of the UK’s Audio Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) system.

Launched by the UK Government in January 2024, the AVEC modernises the existing creative sector tax relief framework, providing enhanced incentives for both domestic and international productions. Under the new system, qualifying feature films and high-end TV projects can benefit from a 25.5% net relief, while animated films and qualifying VFX work may claim 29.25%. Limited budget films that meet the BFI’s new creative practitioner criteria can enjoy an exceptional 39.75% relief rate, one of the highest available globally.

As specialist film accountants, Allenby Accountants offers strategic support across all stages of production from company structuring and compliance to certification, budgeting, and tax claims. The firm ensures that every qualifying expenditure, from pre-production to post, is accurately captured to maximise available tax benefits.

“Our goal is to simplify a complex process,” said Amit Gupta, Director at Allenby Accountants. “With the new AVEC framework, productions have more opportunities to save, but only if the rules are applied correctly. That’s where our experience makes all the difference.”

With deep expertise in the film, TV, and creative industries, Allenby Accountants continues to guide clients through the evolving UK tax environment, ensuring financial transparency, compliance, and efficiency.

About Allenby Accountants

A London-based accounting firm, Allenby Accountants, offers specialised services to businesses in an array of industries, including restaurants, SMEs, and contractors. With a concentration on client-first methods and technology-driven solutions, Allenby Accountants helps businesses in achieving long-term growth, efficiency, and compliance.

For expert advice on film tax reliefs or to discuss your project’s eligibility under the AVEC, visit https://www.allenbyaccountants.co.uk.

Company Address:

Address: Brook House 54a, Cowley Mill Road Uxbridge UB8 2FX

Phone No: 0208 914 8887

E-mail: info@allenbyaccountants.co.uk