Log-hub Solving the US Tariff Challenge – From Manual Chaos to One-Click Clarity

Schindellegi, CH, 2025-11-4 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub’s advanced data analytics solutions have set a new benchmark for managing US tariffs with remarkable efficiency, transforming what was once a labour-intensive customs process into a seamless, automated system. By integrating disparate data sources, including SAP, material management systems, and the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes, Log-hub’s solution delivers highly accurate tariff calculations and compliance documentation for copper, steel, and aluminum products, reducing processing times from days to minutes and fostering scalable business resilience.

Overcoming Manual Complexity

Historically, US tariff compliance required employees to manually inspect multi-level bills of material, extract key weights, and match substances with HTS codes, often across Excel and various ERP solutions. This cumbersome process led to shipment delays, increased legal risk, and significant operational bottlenecks. With mounting pressure from new tariff expansions, companies faced the very real threat of costly customs backlogs and product scrapping.

Data-Driven Automation

Log-hub addressed these challenges by developing a data analytics pipeline and dashboard that automate 95% of the required customs processes. This system extracts and consolidates information from multiple sources, performs all necessary calculations, and structures data for fast compliance reporting. Key features include automated bill of material expansions, real-time matching against HTS codes, and rapid aggregation of essential product data, all accessible via an interactive dashboard. Employees can now verify products and generate customs documentation in minutes, while supplier confirmations average just a day. Production deployment for this solution took only a week, evidencing both technological agility and deep customer insight.

Quantifiable Impact

The transformation has yielded up to 75% lead time reduction, with accuracy rates at 99%, a drastic decrease in manual workloads, and minimized legal exposure. By streamlining workflows and establishing robust data foundations, companies are now better equipped to handle ongoing regulatory changes without being derailed by poor data quality as a result or human errors or legacy processes. The platform’s speed-to-value ensures high business adaptability in the face of evolving tariff regulations.

Expanding Possibilities

Beyond tariff management, Log-hub’s analytics tools enable new applications including CO reporting at bill-of-material level, compliance with regulations like REACH and RoHS, and detailed TABC analysis. Their methodology, focused on achieving rapid MVP deployment and close collaboration with operational stakeholders, encourages regular feedback and empowers teams to continuously improve results. Documentation for governance and audit purposes is woven throughout the solution, providing transparency and control for regulatory compliance.

Guidance for Industrial Leaders

Log-hub’s experience underscores the importance of understanding business requirements and balancing perfect data with agile execution. Rapid iteration and pragmatic problem-solving help overcome roadblocks posed by legacy data or manual interventions. By prioritizing employee empowerment and building out existing technology stacks, manufacturers and importers can achieve substantial gains in efficiency and compliance, transforming their customs clearance into a competitive advantage.

Log-hub’s solution not only mitigates the complexities introduced by the latest US tariffs but sets the stage for broader data-driven transformation across supply chain and compliance functions.

About Log-hub AG

Log-hub empowers organizations to transform complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI solutions, customers enhance visibility, optimize route planning, and design resilient, cost-efficient networks. Founded in Switzerland in 2017, and with a team of 50+ experts across Europe, the US, and India, Log-hub blends Swiss precision with global logistics expertise to deliver intelligent, scalable solutions. Today, the company supports over 180 organizations worldwide and has surpassed 30,000 downloads of its apps, underscoring strong industry adoption and demand for smarter supply chain optimization.

For more information about Log-hub, visit log-hub.com