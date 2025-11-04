Jewellery & Watch Show Unveils The Must-See Products From International and Local Exhibitors

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2025-11-04 — /EPR Network/ — Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) is set to showcase the most exciting, must-see products in fine jewellery and watchmaking during next month’s 32nd edition.

Taking place from 12 to 16 November at ADNEC, the event, organised by RX, promises a vibrant showcase of innovation, artistry and craftsmanship, created by iconic design houses and emerging talents from around the world.

Each year, JWS celebrates the spirit of discovery, and 2025 is no exception. This year’s event introduces visitors to exquisite pieces that blend timeless beauty with contemporary design, featuring luxurious creations that reflect global trends and local inspirations alike. From limited-edition collections and bespoke craftsmanship to bold reinterpretations of classic styles, JWS 2025 is where creativity and luxury converge.

Among this year’s must-see exhibitors are several first-time and returning brands representing the best of international and regional design. From the UAE, visitors can explore the creativity of Al Anwaar Golden Jewellers, Al Badia Jewellery, AlSami Jewellery, and Amwaj Jewellery Company (part of Ali & Sons Holding), alongside Renee Jewellers, Solitaire Jewels, Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellery and Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewellery designers. These local brands embody the UAE’s tradition of fine craftsmanship while embracing innovation and modern aesthetics.

Italy’s legacy of luxury design will be represented by Hasbani Gioielli, Veschetti Gioielli, Luca Carati, Tapparini Silvano and I.S.C. Italian Style Class – each bringing masterful artistry, heritage techniques, and exceptional quality. Adding to the international mix, Hoşgör Kuyumculuk and Sugar Mücevherat from Türkiye will showcase intricate workmanship that bridges tradition and contemporary design.

This year’s edition focuses on experience as much as excellence, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with brands, discover one-of-a-kind collections and witness the artistry behind each creation. Across the show floor, visitors can expect to find a curated blend of classic elegance and modern expression, capturing the spirit of contemporary luxury.

“This year, Veschetti’s presence at JWS is a true celebration of Italian craftsmanship and timeless beauty,” said the Veschetti family, Marco, Laura and Chiara Veschetti. “We are proud to bring to Abu Dhabi our most exquisite creations, where the art of traditional goldsmithing meets contemporary design. Each piece embodies the soul of Made in Italy, expressing refinement, passion and authenticity.”

While heritage houses like Veschetti celebrate craftsmanship and beauty, brands like Finance House are exploring how jewellery can take on new roles in modern life.

“This year at JWS, we’re redefining how people see their gold. While others showcase how jewellery looks, we’re here to showcase what it can do,” said Burhan Ozsaracoglu, Head of Consumer Products at Finance House. “Our ‘Vault of Possibilities’ booth transforms gold from a stored asset into a financial solution. As the pioneer in consumer gold loans in the UAE, we’re introducing a smarter, faster way to access funds using the jewellery you already own.”

While Jack Shao, Founder and CEO of iQIBLA, said as the leading technology brand for the Muslim community, his mission is to merge innovation with faith: “At JWS, we’re excited to introduce our new smart ZikrRing Salam and Qwatch 6, both first-in-region unveilings that combine advanced features, elegant design and faith-based functionality.”

Commenting on the exceptional line-up of must-see creations that showcase the very best in fine jewellery and watchmaking, May Ismail, Event Manager of RX-ME, said: “This year’s edition brings together everything from timeless classics to bold contemporary designs. Every piece on display reflects the artistry and passion that define JWS. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore unique collections, discover new trends and experience the creativity of both international icons and regional talents – all under one roof.”

As part of its broader showcase, JWS 2025 will also feature the International Designer Gallery, ٍSustainable Jewellery Gallery, Emirati Designer Gallery and Ebda’a Awards – all of which continuee to champion creativity, craftsmanship and cultural expression in the world of fine jewellery and watches.

… In addition, the show also unveils the new Sustainable Jewellery Zone, a first-of-its-kind feature at JWS that underscores the UAE’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible design. This dedicated zone will highlight brands and designers leading the way in ethical sourcing, eco-friendly materials and innovative craftsmanship, marking a significant milestone for the upcoming edition of JWS.

With more than 120 participating brands from over 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Italy, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand and Türkiye, the 2025 edition reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for luxury, innovation and artistry.

Visitors can now register for JWS 2025.