Pinnacle Networx Launches At-A-Glance — A Powerful Business Analytics Dashboard Integrated with Epson Network-Attached Document Scanners

Wetumpka, AL, 2025-11-12— /EPR Network/ — Pinnacle Networx, a leading IT services provider in education, government and healthcare, today announced the release of At-A-Glance, a powerful new business analytics dashboard designed to give organizations real-time visibility and actionable insights to run their operations more efficiently.

With At-A-Glance, managers can instantly see where workers are and what they’re working on in real time, track specific expenses allocated to individual jobs, and generate a comprehensive Utilization Report that delivers a complete view of business efficiency at every level. By consolidating operational, financial, and workforce data into a single dashboard, At-A-Glance empowers decision-makers to optimize productivity and drive growth.

“At-A-Glance brings together operational transparency and data-driven decision making in a way that’s easy to deploy and manage,” said Tim Stewart, Vice President, Service at Pinnacle Networx. “From job costing to workforce visibility, it’s a single pane of glass that gives our customers the control and clarity they need to run their businesses smarter.”

At-A-Glance is tightly integrated with Epson DS-800WN, DS-900WN, and DS-790WN network-attached document scanners through the Epson Open Platform (EOP) SDK and Document Capture Server Pro (DCSP). This integration enables direct image and metadata import for a wide variety of document types—delivering seamless document ingestion and indexing to support Pinnacle’s diverse customer base in Healthcare, State and Local Government, and Higher Education.

By offering both EOP and DCSP solutions, Pinnacle provides organizations with flexible deployment models that support centralized document capture, enhanced routing, and secure workflows tailored to their specific operational needs.

“Pinnacle Networx is excited to leverage the Epson Open Platform to deliver innovative solutions like At-A-Glance,” said Keith Carter, CEO at Pinnacle Networx. “By combining Epson’s reliable document scanning technology with Pinnacle’s operational analytics, organizations can streamline their workflows and unlock new levels of efficiency.”

To drastically reduce time-to-value, Pinnacle hosts a pre-configured EOP server, allowing scanners to be fully operational in as little as five minutes. Additionally, centralized scanner and workflow management simplifies ongoing maintenance and makes adapting to future workflow enhancements fast and straightforward—helping organizations stay agile as their needs evolve.

At-A-Glance/Epson scanner bundles—including the DS-800WN, DS-900WN, and DS-790WN with DCSP—are available immediately through Pinnacle Networx and its network of authorized reseller partners.

For more information, visit https://ata-glance.com, email contact@ata-glance.com, or call (888) 928-4111.

About Pinnacle Networx

Pinnacle Networx delivers intelligent workflow and data management solutions that help organizations streamline operations, improve productivity, and gain deeper business insight. Serving customers across healthcare, government, education, and other industries, Pinnacle empowers teams to work smarter through integrated technology platforms.