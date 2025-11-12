Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow signs MoU with Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, Ministry of Railways, Government of India

Lucknow, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management (IRITM), Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

The partnership aims to foster enhancement of the quality of training and capacity building, along with promoting academic and training interaction and cooperation between the two institutions.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards bridging academic excellence and industry-specific expertise in transportation management. Through joint programs, exchange of knowledge, and collaborative research, both institutions aspire to strengthen management capabilities and promote innovation in the transportation and logistics sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kavita Pathak, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, said, “At Jaipuria, we strongly believe that impactful learning comes from meaningful collaboration. This MoU with IRITM opens new avenues for developing management professionals equipped to handle complex challenges in logistics and transport systems. Together, we look forward to creating a model of partnership that benefits learners and contributes to national capacity building.”

Shri Shishir Somvanshi, Dean, Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management, Lucknow, added, “The collaboration with Jaipuria Institute of Management marks an important step in integrating academic insights with the practical needs of the transport sector. At IRITM, we are committed to advancing the quality of training and professional development within the Indian Railways ecosystem, carrying forward the Viksit Bharat vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This partnership will help us jointly design knowledge-driven initiatives that enhance managerial competencies and contribute to building a more efficient and future-ready transport management framework.”

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, faculty members, and students of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. The event underscores the institution’s continued commitment to fostering partnerships that drive academic excellence, research, and professional development aligned with national priorities.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

Established in 1995, Jaipuria Institute of Management is among India’s top management institutions with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore. Accredited by AACSB and consistently ranked among the Top Management Institutes in India by NIRF, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Jaipuria is part of the top 1% of Indian business schools. With its AI-Native and Student-First approach, Jaipuria continues to redefine management education by integrating technology, innovation, and industry collaboration to nurture career-ready leaders for tomorrow.

About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in both higher education and K–12 segments, the group includes renowned institutions like Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

