Future Electronics Named Distributor of the Year by Sensirion

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, has been awarded Distributor of the Year by Sensirion, a leading provider of cutting-edge sensor solutions.

This recognition celebrates Future Electronics’ outstanding contributions in driving growth, fostering collaboration, and delivering technical expertise that helps customers integrate Sensirion’s world-class sensor technologies into innovative applications.

The award was presented during Sensirion’s Americas Sales Conference, and signified the continued success of the partnership between the two companies. The event also acknowledged the dedication of key Future Electronics team members, whose leadership and commitment have played a pivotal role in strengthening Sensirion’s market presence across the Americas.

Sensirion has become a global leader in sensor and sensor solutions, serving industries from automotive and medical technology to consumer electronics and industrial automation. Their mission—to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and safety through sensor intelligence—aligns closely with Future Electronics’ commitment to providing high-quality service and top-of-the-line electronic components.

Through its strong engineering network, advanced global logistics, and customer-centric approach, Future Electronics continues to support Sensirion’s mission to raise the bar in sensor performance and reliability across diverse markets.

For more information about Future Electronics’ distribution services and Sensirion product offerings, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

