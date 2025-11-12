Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Global AI Show comes back on 8–9 December 2025 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi, with its most ambitious one yet — AI:2031: Accelerating Intelligent Futures. Organized by VAP Group in partnership with Times of AI, the program this year gathers international leaders, imaginative thinkers, and trailblazing enterprises to discuss how artificial intelligence will reshape the world during the next ten years.

The UAE, with its visionary ambition to be the world’s most future-proof country, offers the ideal platform for this conclave. Hosted with the facilitation of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence and the Cyber Security Council as strategic collaborators, the event mirrors the region’s commitment to becoming a research and adoption leader, as well as an ethical regulator of AI.

Why Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi is not just a location — it is a badge of change. The emirate’s focus on innovation is embedded in national plans like the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National AI Strategy, prioritizing:

Developing AI research, education, and commercialization

Creating inclusive and ethical AI systems

Securing global talent, capital, and innovation

Enhancing cybersecurity and resilience in the digital age

Visionary Voices Driving the Conversation



The AI:2031 phase will shine the spotlight on some of the leading thought leaders who are building the future of intelligent systems:

Dr. Ott Velsberg, Estonia’s Chief Data Officer – designer of the world’s most sophisticated e-governance and citizen-focused AI solutions.

Andy Tang, Managing Partner at Draper Dragon – international investor supporting unicorns in the field of AI, health, fintech, and frontier tech.

H. E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Cybersecurity Head, UAE Government – a visionary voice in protecting digital ecosystems for national resilience.

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center – linking blockchain, AI, and policy to unleash national strategies.

Philippe Gerwill, digital futurist and humanist – advocating responsible, human-centric adoption of AI.

From Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and AI in space exploration to AI-enabled healthcare, education, and mobility, the sessions will move beyond hype to provide actionable information to governments, businesses, and citizens.

Early-bird pricing is offered for a limited period, and tickets are now available.

About the Global AI Show

The Global AI Show is more than a conference — it’s a space where innovation and responsibility come together. It has brought together researchers, policymakers, businesses, and entrepreneurs for years to speed up the good things that AI can do globally. Its goal: to make sure that the intelligent systems’ future is accessible, ethical, and truly transformative to everyone.

Event Details:

Location: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Dates: 8–9 December 2025

Official Partner: Times of AI

Website: globalaishow.com

About VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing.

