CD Bioparticles Launches Animal Model Construction Services to Accelerate Drug Delivery and Preclinical Research

New York, USA, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ —CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its Animal Model Construction services, providing researchers with one-stop, high-quality preclinical support available in both Non-GLP and GLP grades. This comprehensive suite of preclinical models and integrated evaluation platforms will expedite the drug development process from initial discovery to regulatory submission.

Animal disease models are primarily used in research into physiology, pathology, toxicology, pharmacology, drug efficacy and pharmacokinetics. Using animal models to simulate human diseases enables factors that are difficult or impossible to eliminate under natural conditions to be modified, allowing more accurate observation of experimental outcomes. Through comparative studies with human diseases, these models improve our understanding of the pathogenesis and progression of human illnesses and aid research into preventive and therapeutic measures.

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery research company whose laboratory personnel have extensive experience in developing animal models and processing biological samples. They are proficient in various drug delivery methods and model construction, offering researchers comprehensive non-GLP or GLP-grade animal testing services. CD Bioparticles now provides integrated services that span from animal model construction to pharmacological and pharmacodynamic evaluation. These featured services include the construction of animal models for various diseases and their subsequent experimental evaluation.

CD Bioparticles has developed over one hundred animal disease models, including those relating to tumours, diabetes, respiratory diseases, digestive disorders, immunodeficiency conditions, neurological diseases and reproductive system disorders. Its experienced team can recommend the most suitable animal models for specific human disease types, including mouse, rat, zebrafish, hamster, pig and monkey models. This ensures consistency between model development and human disease assessment.

Furthermore, CD Bioparticles’ laboratory technicians are skilled in various methodologies, including chemically induced models, surgical models, gene-edited models, physical models and exogenous cell injection models. The team can provide non-GLP or GLP-compliant animal research services that can be tailored to the requirements of investigators. In addition, CD Bioparticles offers clients experimental testing services related to animal models, including behavioural assessments of animals, toxicology studies, pharmacokinetic studies, histopathological research and in vivo imaging in mice. These services accelerate the commercialization of pharmaceuticals.

By offering end-to-end services, from drug formulation and particle characterization to specialized Animal Model Construction and final evaluation, CD Bioparticles ensures controlled lead times, competitive pricing, and high delivery quality for its global clients. To know more information about these services and solutions for research applications, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/services/bioparticles-analysiscand-characterization/animal-model-construction.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.