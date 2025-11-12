Future Electronics Named Abracon Americas Distributor of the Year 2024 at EDS Summit

Las Vegas, Nevada, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics components distribution, has been awarded the 2024 Americas Distributor of the Year by Abracon during the Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) Leadership Summit. The distinction was presented to Future Electronics’ Craig Sydell by Abracon executives Tony Roybal, Brian Holt and Cole Sikes, celebrating the company’s top-tier performance in the Americas region.

While Future Electronics has previously earned this recognition, this year’s award carries particular significance as the company achieved the highest score on Abracon’s comprehensive evaluation system. The annual scorecard assesses distributors across multiple operational and commercial metrics throughout the year.

“We’re honored to be recognized again as Abracon’s top distributor in the Americas,” said Craig Sydell of Future Electronics. “This achievement reflects our team’s consistent execution in bringing Abracon’s innovative timing, frequency control and connectivity solutions to customers across the region.”

Abracon, a Texas-based leader in passive components, serves critical industries including industrial automation, medical technology, and next-generation communications. The company values distribution partners who combine technical expertise with reliable supply chain execution – qualities that Future Electronics has demonstrated through its Americas operations.

This recognition represents another milestone in Future Electronics’ successful participation at EDS 2025, where the company received multiple awards from manufacturing partners. As a Silver Sponsor of the summit, Future Electronics continues to strengthen its position as a premier distributor of electronic components through strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Abracon.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

