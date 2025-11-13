SPSC UK Awards Shreekant Patil Bronze Medal for Driving SDG Impact in India

Nashik, India, 2025-11-13 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil has been awarded the prestigious Bronze Medal in 2025 by the Sustainability and Productivity Standards Council (SPSC), UK. This accolade recognizes his passionate dedication, tireless efforts, enthusiasm, and empathy toward promoting sustainability and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since 2024, CEng. Shreekant Patil has served as the Sustainability Ambassador for SPSC in India, working closely with the United Nations to promote sustainability in Indian education and industry. His impactful work aligns primarily with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), where he mentors, builds capacity, and fosters sustainable development practices.

CEng. Shreekant Patil plays a significant role in supporting students, colleges, universities, industries, MSMEs, SMEs, exporters, industry associations, startups, and government schemes aimed at fostering industrial growth in India. As a trusted mentor and consultant, he collaborates extensively with the Ministry of Education and various government initiatives to enhance education-industry linkages, skill development, and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

SPSC deeply admires and aligns its purposeful actions with globally respected organizations including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), UN Environment Programme, United Nations Human Rights Council, International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Standards Organisation (ISO), United Nations University, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Inclusive Capitalism, SME Climate Hub, and Learning for Sustainability Scotland.

This award further validates Shreekant Patil’s role as a leading influencer committed to mobilizing industry and educational stakeholders toward an inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future for India and the world.