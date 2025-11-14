LARS JENSEN NAMED 2026 PERSON OF THE YEAR BY NY/NJ FOREIGN FREIGHT FORWARDERS AND BROKERS ASSOCIATION

Middletown, NJ, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Lars Jensen, internationally recognized maritime analyst and CEO of Vespucci Maritime, has been named the 2026 Person of the Year by the New York/New Jersey Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association (NYNJFFFBA). He will receive this prestigious honor at the association’s 108th Annual Dinner Gala, scheduled for February 5, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

The NYNJFFFBA Person of the Year Award celebrates individuals who have made substantial contributions to the global logistics, maritime, and transportation sectors. Mr. Jensen’s commitment to elevating transparency, education, and data-driven strategy in global shipping has positioned him as one of the most influential voices guiding industry evolution. With 25 years of experience in container shipping, Mr. Jensen is widely recognized as a leading thought leader in the field, providing daily insights on key industry developments to more than 150,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Mr. Jensen began his career after earning a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics, bringing a scientific lens to the complexities of global trade. He first served as Chief Analyst for Maersk Line, where he developed a deep understanding of the economic and operational dynamics of container shipping. In 2011, he founded Vespucci Maritime, an independent consultancy providing strategic insight to carriers, shippers, and stakeholders across the global supply chain.

Believing that shipping cannot be understood by data alone, Mr. Jensen spends over 200 days a year traveling to more than 30 countries, engaging directly with industry professionals to better understand their challenges and perspectives. Beyond his analytical work, he has launched innovative initiatives such as LinerGame, a hands-on training and simulation experience using LEGO vessels and containers to teach real-world shipping strategies, a concept he continues to facilitate at workshops worldwide.

In 2024, Mr. Jensen was recognized by Lloyd’s List as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Global Shipping, highlighting his impact on public understanding and coverage of industry developments.

“Lars has a unique ability to distill complex global shipping dynamics into actionable insights that resonate across the supply chain,” said Al Raffa, President of the NYNJFFFBA. “His dedication to transparency, education, and innovation has not only elevated industry dialogue but also inspired professionals across every level of maritime and logistics operations. He truly embodies the forward-thinking leadership this award is meant to honor.”

For more information about the 108th Annual Dinner Gala and the NYNJFFFBA, please visit http://www.nynjforwarders-brokers.org/.