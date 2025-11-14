Beals, Pressley, Suplee, Norris, ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Cast Join FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup

NEW ORLEANS, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — “What a Feeling” for FAN EXPO New Orleans fans as Flashdance star Jennifer Beals highlights the announcement of seven new guests to the star-studded celebrity roster for the annual pop culture extravaganza, January 9-11, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Also added to the guest list are the My Name is Earl co-starring tandem of Jaime Pressley (“Joy Turner”) and Ethan Suplee (“Randy Hickey”); Breaking Bad standout Dean Norris (“Hank Schrader”); and the Hazbin Hotel voice acting foursome of Krystina Alabado (“Cherri Bomb”), Christian Borle (“Vox”), Lilli Cooper (“Velvette”) and Joel Perez (“Valentino”).

Beals portrayed the lead character of “Alexandra Owens” in the 1983 hit, her first major screen appearance at age 20. She has gone on to nearly 100 other film and TV productions, notably The L Word, Devil in a Blue Dress, The Book of Eli and many others. From 2019-23 she returned as a lead cast member in the revival The L Word: Generation Q after co-starring in the NBC series Taken opposite Clive Standen.

Other celebrities previously announced for FAN EXPO New Orleans include:

• Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Rudy)

• Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World)

• Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings, Lost)

• Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings, Over the Garden Wall)

• Helen Hunt (Twister, Mad About You)

• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)

• Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³)

• Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)

• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

• Shannon Chan-Chent (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

• Brad Swaile (Death Note, Mobile Suit Gundam)

• Alessandro Juliani (Death Note, Battlestar Galactica)

• Brian Drummond (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Many more FAN EXPO New Orleans guest announcements will follow from the worlds of film, television, streaming, art, literature, gaming, cosplay, anime, animation and more in the coming weeks.

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com. Advance pricing is available until December 26.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

