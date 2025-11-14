Why 3i Atlas? A Wonder in Heaven

New York, NY, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Osiris Wahdj Hatpeh, The Holy Temple of Knowledge of Ra

“I tend to prioritize emotional realism above the known laws of time and space, and when you do that, it’s inevitable that strange things happen. Which can be quite enjoyable, I think.” – Helen Oyeyemi.

It has always been situations that seemed unbearable, and unbelievable according to the intellectual level of the individual person that is experiencing the situation. The actual people that survived the bombing power of atomics shook the very core of their being as new sciences emerged to develop what is called modern advancements. It may seem as if the timeline of human history is vast, but compare it to the timeline of ants as insects living past millions of solar years. So human species claim to be the usher of advanced brain power, but are they truly?.

As most observe, analyze, and wonder about what many can not explain about the object 3i Atlas; the fear, and or shock has surfaced because human species have claimed for so long that they are only, and supreme. The human species have even made the grower of all existence in their image. Why would the omni-creator need a permanent embodiment within matter? It is supreme in all ways, and can’t be anything, but supreme; as best as it can be within being as I Am.

So the 3 eyes, or the trinity of the first, darkness of outer space, light as it lights the way for those to see as they awaken after growing into maturity, and speaking as a word from the after-thought of first-birth. Atlas as a whole at last it can be seen; the whole universe or life grown from one word spoken.

Isaiah Chapter 66 Verse 1

Thus says master YEHOVAH: “Heaven is my throne, and Earth the footstool of my feet.

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/imperial-god-king-atum/1838587108

Contact:

Kemetian Church of Krsts

https://www.kemetianchurchofkrsts.net