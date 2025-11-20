Investors Watching Closely as BlockDAG Claims Major Leadership Changes Involving Former Ethereum and Cardano Figures – Though Not Yet Named

New York, NY, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — The BlockDAG Network investor community and the broader crypto market are now in a heightened state of anticipation as they await verification of several major claims made in yesterday’s announcement — including the assertion that individuals tied to Ethereum and Cardano are joining BlockDAG’s leadership, though their identities remain undisclosed. The announcement state there will be an AMA on Binance Live next week.

BlockDAG publicly stated that a former Ethereum core founder and a senior Cardano executive are now involved in the project’s next phase. However, the company has not yet named these individuals, prompting investors to call for transparency, confirmation, and verifiable evidence before accepting the claims at face value.

At the same time, BlockDAG has stated that miners have been secured and scheduled to be delivered, with a small batch demonstrated during recent AMAs. While this has offered a glimpse of progress, investors are still waiting for large-scale confirmation, shipping documentation, and broad community validation. The skeptism is no surprise as BlockDAG has been tied to Gurhan Kizilos who publicly has a checkered history and the project has history of misunderstandings and investor calls for transparency.

Across all major investor channels, several core claims are at the center of attention:

– Verification that leadership-level individuals from Ethereum and Cardano have formally joined BlockDAG – and disclosure of who they are

– Confirmation that all miners said to be secured and delivered have been shipped at scale

– Proof of investor deposits and capital commitments referenced by BlockDAG leadership

– Clear details regarding the internal transition and leadership restructuring

– A definitive timeline for presale completion and the mainnet launch

Industry analysts note that these leadership claims, if verified, could be transformational for BlockDAG. But without names, contracts, or third-party confirmation, investors remain cautious.

“When a project says it has attracted talent from Ethereum and Cardano — two of the most influential ecosystems in blockchain — that naturally puts them under a microscope,” said a blockchain governance expert.

For now, the crypto world is watching closely. Investors from inside and outside the BlockDAG ecosystem agree: the Binance Live AMA update will be pivotal in determining the credibility of the claims and the long-term trajectory of the project.

